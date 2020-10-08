Militia group plotted to kidnap Michigan governor and try her for ‘treason,’ feds say

A militia group is accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at a vacation home, authorities say.

Six militia members are charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping of the governor in order to put her on “trial” for treason, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday. The complaint describes a lengthy investigation that uncovered secret meetings behind hidden doors, military training exercises in remote areas of Michigan and attempts to create explosives for blowing up their targets.

The FBI arrested Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta, according to court documents.

The FBI and Michigan State Police law raided a home in Livingston County overnight Wednesday and into the early hours of Thursday, WXYZ reported.