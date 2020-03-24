‘Military Wives’ Heads Online Early In UK; Noah Media Boards Aussie Rules Doc; U.S. Releaser Artsploitation Buys Two Devilworks Titles – Global Briefs

Click here to read the full article.

Lionsgate’s feel-good drama Military Wives is the latest feature to break the traditional theatrical window due to the ongoing closure of cinemas. The film will arrive on premium VOD in the UK on March 27. It was released theatrically on March 6, grossing close to $3M before cinemas were shuttered last week. Lionsgate CEO Zygi Kamasa said the decision was made to “continue to make Military Wives available to consumers”. Other releases to have broken the window in these extraordinary circumstances include Disney Pixar’s Onward.

London-based Noah Media Group has boarded sales rights (excluding Australia, Canada, the UK and Airlines) to feature documentary The Australia Dream, about Australian Rules Football legend Adam Goodes. The company will handles rights through its sales and distribution arm Noah X, marking the first time it will handle a third-party product. Directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Daniel Gordon, written by Stan Grant, and produced by Oscar-winning John Battsek, the film tells the story of indigenous former sports star Goodes, tracking him through the 2013-15 season, encompassing race, identity and belonging in Australian society.

Devilworks, the genre sales specialists, has sold a pair of titles to U.S. releaser Artsploitation. The two films are both Canadian productions: supernatural thriller Welcome To The Circle, starring Heather Doerksen, Matthew MacCaull and Taylor Dianne Robinson in the story of a young girl and her father who fall prey to a secluded, madman-worshiping cult, and horror Dead Dicks, starring Matt Keyes, Heston Horwin and Jillian Harris in the story of a young woman who discovers a collection of her brother’s clones in his apartment.

