Military, Vets, Providers Benefit From Mental Health Grant

Veterans United Foundation Commits to Another Year of Funding for Give an Hour

BETHESDA, Md., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Give an Hour® will continue providing counseling to military and veteran clients, as well as their family members, and offer tools to recognize and prevent emotional trauma, through a one-year grant from Veterans United Foundation.

Additionally, the grant allows Give an Hour to extend free continuing education opportunities, peer-to-peer provider support, online forums for professional development and virtual networking events to its group of volunteer, licensed, mental health professionals.

"Our commitment to help clients address their mental health concerns is of the utmost importance," said Dr. Trina Clayeux, CEO of Give an Hour. "Thanks to Veterans United Foundation, we are thrilled to offer additional resources to this community so they have the necessary tools to achieve optimum mental health and emotional well-being."

Veterans United Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of veterans and military families and supporting diverse needs in local communities and across the nation.

Under this grant, Give an Hour will focus on the following:

Provide one-on-one supportive care to 323 clients directly seeking individual counseling

Offer customized military-focused education to 100 mental health care providers in its network

Present a 2-hour, live, virtual Emotional Life Skills® interactive course for up to 150 active-duty or veteran service members and their loved ones

Grants like this one allow for the utilization of resources outside of individual counseling and creates opportunities to change the conversation surrounding mental health and begin to address any associated stigma.

"We recognize the positive impact Give an Hour makes in the lives of our service members, veterans and their families," said Erik Morse, president of the Veterans United Foundation board of directors. "Veterans United Foundation is pleased to partner with Give an Hour to better serve the mental health and emotional wellness of those in need."

About Give an Hour

Give an Hour is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that works to create resilient communities across the U.S. by providing barrier-free access to mental health care through its network of licensed mental health providers. Give an Hour has delivered more than 369,000 hours of mental health services. The organization is also committed to giving help and hope to those in need by prioritizing mental health education through collaboration with thought leaders, community and volunteers.

About Veterans United Foundation

Veterans United Foundation is the charitable arm of Veterans United Home Loans and is supported entirely by employees and the company. The Foundation is committed to enhancing the lives of Veterans and military families nationwide, by supporting nonprofit organizations that strengthen local communities and honor the sacrifices of those who served our country. It also provides individual donations to current and former military members in need. More than $100 million has been raised since its founding in 2011. Learn more at EnhanceLives.com.

For more information, please contact:

Kristin Richardson, 202-491-8139

krichardson@giveanhour.org

Kim Antley, 713-560-3680

kantley@giveanhour.org

