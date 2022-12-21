Military Vetronics Market Size to Hit USD 8.22 Billion by 2027 | Military Vetronics Industry Striking Growth in Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, France, United States and ROW

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global military vetronics market size is projected to reach USD 8.22 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.68% during the forecast period. Development of autonomous combat systems for military vehicles will ensure multi-dimensional growth of this market, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled Military Vetronics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. Battlefield environments are rapidly changing and modern warfare strategies require a heavy infusion of smart technologies to enhance alertness and augment the capabilities of the armed forces. In view of these evolving dynamics, defense agencies are conducting intense research to develop new technologies and equip combat vehicles with smart tools.

For example, the Army Research Laboratory Artificial Intelligence for Maneuver and Mobility (AIMM) program under the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command aims to create AI-enabled vehicles that can serve robotic partners to ground troops, boosting their strength and combat capacities. The incorporation of next-generation technologies such as AI in defense systems will open new doors of innovation in the military vetronics domain.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/military-vetronics-market-104062

List of Top Companies Covered in the Global Military Vetronics Market are:

  • Curtis Wright Corporation (The U.S.)

  • Thales Group (France)

  • Rheinmetall AG (Germany)

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation (The U.S.)

  • L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (The U.S.)

  • BAE Systems (The U.K)

  • Oshkosh Corporation (The U.S.)

  • Saab AB (Sweden)

  • Raytheon Technologies Corporation (The U.S.)

  • Leonardo S.p.A (Italy)

  • General Dynamics Corporation (The U.S.)

Military Vetronics Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020-2027

Forecast CAGR

3.68%

2027 Value Projection

USD 8.22 billion

Base Year

2019

Historical Data

2016-2018

No. of Pages

200

Segments Covered

By Product Type, By Platform, By Application

Buy Now: Military Vetronics Market Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104062

The report states that the market value stood at USD 6.48 billion in 2019 and offers the following:

  • Careful segmentation of the market and detailed analysis of each segment;

  • Unparalleled insights into market drivers, trends, and challenges;

  • A comprehensive evaluation of the regional dynamics of the market; and

  • In-depth research into the key players’ profiles and their preferred strategies.

Restraining Factor

Economic Fallout of COVID-19 to Lead to Defense Cuts in Several Countries

The global economic crisis precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic has forced countries to reprioritize their spending. According to the World Bank, the world economy could shrink by 8% in 2020, if financial crises in major economies continue to intensify. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects that output from the Eurozone could decline by 10.2% in 2020, with recovery expected to begin towards the end of 2022. These projections have spelled serious for defense sectors in most of the major economies. In India, for example, the Indian Finance Ministry instructed ministries to cut their expenditures and experts believe that defense cuts could go as low as 40% in 2020. Moreover, the nationwide lockdown between March and May 2020 led to an estimated loss of USD 3 billion for Indian defense companies. In the UK, the government has suspended budget announcements for 2021 and has undertaken an Integrated Security and Defense Review to rethink spending priorities, which are likely to lead to defense budget cuts. The military vetronics market growth is likely to suffer in this scenario.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/military-vetronics-market-104062

Regional Insights

North America Market to Gain Momentum Powered by High Defense Spending by the US

In 2019, North America led the military vetronics market share with a market size of USD 2.22 billion and is expected to continue its impressive performance during the forecast period. This is primarily attributable to the massive military expenditure of the US. The country is also making heavy investments in developing and procuring advanced military technologies, which will further drive the regional market.

In Asia Pacific, China and India are shaping the market dynamics as both countries have steadily expanded their military budgets over the past few decades. Furthermore, the constant threat of terrorist activities and increasing cross-border animosity among countries is also supporting the adoption of advanced defense technologies in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Focus on Engaging with Government Defense Agencies

Competition in this market is characterized by the deepening engagement between government defense agencies and private defense companies. The main reason behind these public-private collaborations is that private companies provide the necessary technologies, while government agencies provide the required financial support, creating an exciting dynamic in the defense sector.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/military-vetronics-market-104062

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Industry Developments –Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

    • Latest technological Advancements

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

    • Supply Chain Analysis

  • Quantitative Insights- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Military Vetronics Market

  • Global Military Vetronics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

      • Communication System and Navigation System

      • Power System

      • Display System

      • C4 System

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Platform

      • Unmanned Ground Vehicles

      • Main Battle Tanks and other Armored Vehicles

      • Light Protected Vehicles

      • Special Purpose Vehicles

      • Amphibious Vehicles

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • OEM

      • Aftermarket

TOC Continued…!

Speak To the Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/military-vetronics-market-104062

Key Industry Developments:

  • August 2020: Melbourne-based defense integrator, Tectonica, bagged a USD 25 million contract from the Australian Defense Ministry to build situational awareness systems for the country’s new fleet of Boxer Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles. The vehicles are being built by Rheinmetall Defence in Queensland.

  • June 2020: India’s Ministry of Defence cleared the procurement of 156 BMP 2 Infantry Vehicles for the Indian Army to modernize the existing infantry combat vehicle fleet of the Army. The total cost of the project is estimated to be INR 1,100 crore.

Check out more Related Insights:

Aircraft Switches Market Size, Share and Forecast by 2028

Aero Wing Market Size, Share and Forecast by 2028

Aerostructures Market Size, Share and Forecast by 2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Latest Stories

  • Nick Nurse on loss to Nets, Malachi Flynn's performance

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses what worked against the Nets, Malachi Flynn's impactful minutes and the benefits of having Christian Koloko on the floor.

  • Mitchell scores 23, Cavs blast Jazz, improve to 15-2 at home

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in his first game against the Utah Jazz since they traded him to Cleveland this summer and Jarrett Allen added 20, leading the Cavaliers to a 122-99 win on Monday night. The Cavs have won four straight, improving the NBA's best home record to 15-2. The league's best defensive team clamped down on the Jazz, holding them to a season-low 39.1 shooting percentage. Mitchell spent five seasons with Utah before being dealt to Cleveland on Sept. 1 in a

  • Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Coyotes beat Islanders 5-4 for fourth straight home win

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Travis Boyd knocked in his own rebound early in the third period to break a tie and Clayton Keller added his second goal of the game late as the Arizona Coyotes held on to beat the New York Islanders 5-4 on Friday night. Shayne Gostisbehere and Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Coyotes, who have won four straight home games — three since concluding a 14-game, 33-day road trip last week. Karel Vejmelka had 30 saves in his fourth straight start. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season

  • Dalton, Hill TD passes lift Saints over Falcons 21-18

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill combined to throw three touchdown passes, and the New Orleans Saints beat Atlanta 21-18 on Sunday in the debut of Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. Juwan Johnson had career-high 67 yards receiving and caught both of Dalton's scoring passes. Hill, a utility player who lines up mostly at tight end, threw his second touchdown pass of the season on a 73-yard connection with rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed. New Orleans (5-9) remained mathematical

  • AP source: Lakers' Davis has foot injury, set to miss weeks

    Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that's expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Davis nor the Lakers had released any information publicly. The Athletic first reported that D

  • Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Rantanen, Newhook goals lift Avs over Predators, 3-1

    DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Alex Newhook scored goals in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday night. Cale Makar scored into the empty net in the final minute and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for Colorado, which bounced back from a loss to Buffalo in the opener of its five-game homestand on Thursday night. Juuse Saros made 27 saves and Matt Duchene scored the lone goal for the slumping Predators, who are 0-4-2 since a three-game wi

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Kyrie Irving on trash talking with Fred VanVleet, Yuta Watanabe's impact

    Nets guard Kyrie Irving discuses his game winner vs. the Raptors, how much he enjoys competing against Fred VanVleet and the benefits of having Yuta Watanabe on Brooklyn.

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last

  • Young scores 31, Hawks hold off Ball, Hornets 125-106

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Trae Young scored 31 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic had 28 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and the depleted Atlanta Hawks handed the Charlotte Hornets their seventh straight loss, 125-106 on Friday night. AJ Griffin had 13 points and Frank Kaminsky added 12 for the Hawks (15-15), who shot 63% in the first half and built a 24-point lead. LaMelo Ball had 27 points on seven 3-pointers in his second game back from an ankle injury for the Hornets, who are a league-wors

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Jaguars intercept Prescott, stun Cowboys 40-34 in OT

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rayshawn Jenkins intercepted Dak Prescott's bobbled pass and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown that gave the Jacksonville Jaguars a 40-34 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in overtime Sunday. Noah Brown failed to secure Prescott's low throw, and Jenkins made a shoelace grab and went untouched the other way to end Jacksonville's 20-game skid against NFC teams. It's an NFL record. Prescott sat on the field as the Jaguars celebrated one of their more improbable wins in fr

  • Kyrou leads visiting Blues to 5-1 win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau shook his head Monday night and heaved a deep sigh. “It’s like Groundhog Day,” said the exasperated coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Captain Bo Horvat stood stone faced in the Vancouver dressing room, anticipating the questions he would face. “I’m running out of things to say,” said Horvat. “Another poor effort by us tonight. That’s the result right there.” Jordan Kyrou scored his first career hat trick and collected an assist as the St. Louis Blues broke open a close g

  • Bucks beat Jazz without stars Antetokounmpo, Middleton

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bobby Portis had 22 points and 14 rebounds starting in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks also played without Khris Middleton in a 123-97 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. Antetokounmpo sat out because of soreness in his left knee, the fifth game he has missed this season. Middleton has soreness in his right knee. Portis was 9 of 16 from the field and made two 3-pointers. Jrue Holiday added 21 points and eight assists and center Brook Lopez had 18