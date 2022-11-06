The military sleep method that promises to help you fall asleep in two minutes

LightFieldStudios - Getty Images

A fitness expert has gone viral on TikTok after he shared a military technique that is designed to help you fall asleep within two minutes.

Justin Agustin – who has 1.9million followers on TikTok – shared the method which was developed by army chiefs to help soldiers fall asleep at any time and in any place.

Speaking about the technique during his TikTok video, Justin said: "This technique was developed in the military to allow soldiers to fall asleep at any time, any place, even on the battlefield when the environment is extremely uncomfortable and there’s a lot of noise happening – sleep for a soldier is crucial.

"According to my research, this was developed mainly for fighter pilots who need 10% of their reflexes and focus, which we all know decreases with the lack of sleep."

Agustin went on to explain how the technique actually works. He said: "Start by relaxing the muscles in your forehead.

"Relax your eyes, your cheeks, your jaw and focus on your breathing. Now go down to your neck and your shoulders.

"Make sure your shoulders are not tensed up. Drop them as low as you can and keep your arms loose by your side, including your hands and fingers."

Agustin told his viewers to imagine a warm sensation going from their head down to their fingertips and emphasised the importance of taking a deep breath.

avid_creative - Getty Images

"Now, take a deep breath and slowly exhale, relaxing your chest, your stomach, down to your thighs, knees, legs and feet," he said.

Agustin went on to tell his viewers to clear their mind by thinking about one of the two scenarios listed below.

"One – you’re lying in a canoe on a calm lake with nothing but a clear blue sky above you," he said. "Two – you’re lying in a black velvet hammock in a pitch black room."



If you find yourself getting distracted, Agustin said you should repeat the words "Don’t think, don’t think, don’t think" for 10 seconds to get yourself back on track.

Agustin concluded by saying: "You’re supposed to practice every night for six weeks. Apparently, 96% of people who mastered this technique are actually able to fall asleep within two minutes of shutting their eyes."

Will you give it a go?

