Military Satellite Market Size Hit USD 22.0 Million by 2028 | Military Satellite Industry Striking Growth 7.10% CAGR

According to Fortune Business Insights, the military satellite market size is projected to reach USD 22.0 Million by 2028, at CAGR of 7.10% during forecast period 2021-2028 | Rising Military & Defense Investments and Advancing Satellite Technology to Boost Growth.

Pune, India, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global military satellite market size reached USD 12.7 billion in 2020. The market value is predicted to increase from USD 13.6 billion in 2021 to USD 22.0 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.10% over 2021-2028. The market is gaining traction backed by growing government investments in the military & defense sector to strengthen surveillance capabilities, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled “Military Satellite Market, 2021-2028”.

A military satellite facilitates military communication, navigation, and intelligence gathering. The data collected through these satellites are utilized for various military purposes. For example, the intelligence gathered can be used to provide early warnings related to movements. The surveillance information is generally transmitted to the forces through electronic and signal interference. New technologies are constantly being launched in the market. For example, in October 2021, France had launched a military communication satellite that would allow the country’s defense forces to communicate more smoothly and reliably. 

List of Key Players Present in the Market

  • Airbus (Netherlands)

  • BALL CORPORATION (U.S.)

  • Boeing (U.S.)

  • IAI (Israel)

  • ISRO (India)

  • L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)

  • Northrop Grumman (U.S.)

  • ST Engineering (Singapore)

  • Thales Group (France)

  • Viasat, Inc. (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast CAGR

7.10%

2028 Value Projection

USD 22.0 Million

Base Year

2021

Historical Data

2018-2020

No. of Pages

200

Segments Covered

By Orbit Type, By Type, By Offering, By Component

Military Satellite Market Growth Drivers

Rising Military & Defense Investments and Advancing Satellite Technology to Boost Growth

COVID-19 Impact

Increased Launches of Small Satellites Sustained Market Growth during Pandemic      

The worldwide aerospace & defense sector faced unprecedented challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, small satellite launch projects have remained strong despite the impacts of the pandemic. Globally, a notable uptick in the launch of nano-micro spy satellites was observed. For instance, in July 2020, South Korea launched its first military satellite, ANASIS-II, designed by SpaceX.

However, due to COVID-19-related disruptions, the launch of medium and heavy satellites was either delayed or canceled. For instance, the U.S. Space Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) delayed the launch of several satellites developed by Lockheed Martin Corporation between April and June 2020.

Overall, the pandemic had a moderate impact on military satellite market growth.

Market Segments

Based on orbit type, the market is classified into LEO, MEO, and GEO.

On the basis of offering, the market is divided into launch services, satellite manufacturing, and operational services.

By type, the market is segmented into small satellite, medium satellite, heavy satellite, and nano-micro satellite.

In terms of application, the market is broken down into communication, navigation, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR).

By component, the market is split into payload, structures, electric power system, propulsion system, instrument control unit, communication system, thermal control subsystem, and others.

According to geography, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Drivers & Restraints

Rising Military & Defense Investments and Advancing Satellite Technology to Boost Growth       

Military satellite demand is on the rise across the world due to rising concerns around terrorism, political unrest, and cross border conflicts. Resulting security concerns are leading to the need for advanced communication and surveillance equipment among defense bodies. Back in November 2019, the U.S. Defense Department inked a USD 731.8 million contract with General Dynamics Corporation for accelerating the development of MUOS (Mobile User, Objective System), a next-gen military satellite.

As the market demand rises, manufacturers are looking to introduced advanced technologies such as AI into satellites, which can help analyze and sort capture images. Such factors will augment military satellite market growth during the forecast period.

However, issues related to cyber threats and strict government norms could affect the market dynamics to some extent.

Regional Insights

North America to Dominate led by Increasing Federal Funding  

North America garnered more than USD 4.88 billion in the global military satellite market share in 2020 and will witness tremendous growth in the forthcoming years. The growth is attributable to the rising number of satellites launches in the region. Increasing contracts between the U.S. Defense Department and space agencies will strengthen the regional outlook.

Europe will exhibit substantial growth over 2021-2028 led by rising investments from spaces agencies across the U.K., France, Russia, and other nations. Presence of major players such as Thales Group, Airbus, and others makes the region a major market for military satellites.

The market in Asia Pacific will grow substantially owing to increasing government expenditure in aerospace and defense technologies.

Competitive Landscape

Contracts Initiated by Prime Companies to Endorse Market Growth

The dominating players in the market incessantly root for operative strategies to reinforce their brand value as well as promote the global market growth of the product with encountering the least imaginable problems. One such proficient tactic is procuring competitive companies and further safeguarding a profit for both the involved companies.

Detailed Table of Content:

  1. Introduction

    1. Research Scope

    2. Market Segmentation

    3. Research Methodology

    4. Definitions and Assumptions

  2. Executive Summary

  3. Market Dynamics

    1. Market Drivers

    2. Market Restraints

    3. Market Opportunities

  4. Key Insights

    1. Key Industry Developments –Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

    2. Latest technological Advancements

    3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

    4. Supply Chain Analysis

  5. Quantitative Insights- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Military Satellite Market

    1. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Military Satellite Market

    2. Steps Taken by Industry/Companies/Governments to Overcome the Impact

    3. Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  6. Global Military Satellite Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    1. Key Findings / Summary

    2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Orbit Type

      1. LEO

      2. MEO

      3. GEO

    3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Offering

      1. Satellite Manufacturing

      2. Launch Services

      3. Operational Services

    4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      1. Nano-Micro

      2. Small

      3. Medium

      4. Heavy

    5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      1. Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)

      2. Communication

      3. Navigation

    6. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Component

      1. Structures

      2. Payload

      3. Electric Power System

      4. Instrument Control Unit

      5. Propulsion System

      6. Thermal Control SubSystem

      7. Communication System

      8. Others

    7. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      1. North America

      2. Europe

      3. Asia pacific

      4. Rest of the world

TOC Continued…!

Industry Development

June 2021 – Thales Alenia Space and Telespazio inked a contract with the Italian Defense Ministry to develop a new military satellite SICRAL 3.   

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance's leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return. Lance's teammates and several Seahawks players paid him respect before he left the field and was replaced by f