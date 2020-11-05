The military robotic and autonomous systems market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 20.75% based on market value during the forecast period 2020-2025

Global Military Robotic and Autonomous Systems (RAS) Market to Reach $26. 13 Billion by 2025. Key Questions Answered in this Report: • What are the key trends in the military robotic and autonomous systems market across different regions?

• What are the major impacts of COVID-19 in the military robotic and autonomous systems market?

• What are the major driving forces that tend to increase the demand for military robotic and autonomous systems during the forecast period 2020-2025?

• What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the military robotic and autonomous systems market?

• What was the total revenue generated in the global military robotic and autonomous systems market by type in 2019?

• Which military robotics and autonomous systems (by platform type), such as unmanned aircraft systems, unmanned ground and robotic systems, unmanned maritime systems, is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

• Which military robotic and autonomous systems (by application), such as intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR); combat operation; target acquisition; logistics; mine clearance, explosive ordinance disposal (EOD), chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN), infantry support, and others is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

• What was the total revenue generated by the global military robotic and autonomous systems market across different regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World in 2019, and what are the estimates for 2025?

• Who are the key players in the global military robotic and autonomous systems market, and what are the new strategies adopted by them to make a mark in the industry?

• What major opportunities do the defense companies foresee in the next five years related to military robotic and autonomous systems?

• What is the competitive strength of the key leading players in the military robotics and autonomous systems market?



Global Military Robotic and Autonomous Systems Market Forecast, 2020-2025



The global military robotic and autonomous systems market report shows a significant growth in the market. The military robotic and autonomous systems market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 20.75% based on market value during the forecast period 2020-2025.



However, the demand for military robotic and autonomous systems by value is expected to grow due to the demand for modernization of military platforms with the rise in defense spending.The growing interest toward replacing robotics platform with soldiers for dull, dirty, and dangerous tasks is another key factor for driving the demand for robotic and autonomous systems.



Additionally, advancement in the field of artificial intelligence, robotics, sensors, and navigation is another factor propelling the market of military robotic and autonomous systems market.



Scope of the Global Military Robotic and Autonomous Systems Market



The global military robotic and autonomous systems market report provides detailed market information for segmentation such as platform type, mode of operation, application, and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the military robotic and autonomous systems in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape, along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry that is analyzed.



The military robotic and autonomous systems market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest-of-the-World.



Key Companies in the Global Military Robotic and Autonomous Systems Market



The key market players in the military robotic and autonomous systems market include BAE Systems, Boeing, Elbit Systems, FLIR System, General Dynamics Corporation, L3 Harris Technologies Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Leonardo S.p.A, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Clearpath Robotics Inc., ECA Group, Hanwha Defense, RedSquared (RE2) Robotics, Dok-Ing, and Howe and Howe Technologies.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Russia

• U.K.

• Italy

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• South Korea

• Japan

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• Latin America

• Middle East

