Military Radar Global Market Report 2022: Advanced Electronics Amplifying Radar Capacity and Boosting Demand

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Radar Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts - 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The modern military radar system has the capability of surveillance while based on the ground, ships and aircraft carriers, aircraft, and also on space stations. The profound proliferation of advanced electronics has amplified the capacity of radar systems, expanding its application area. In addition, advanced electronics have made the military radar system more compact and easy to maneuver. Consequently, the aforementioned merits have boosted the demand for the modern military radar system in the past few years.



Many countries across the globe are facing crucial security issues such as territorial conflicts, terrorist activities, and illegal infiltration. Various national governments are heavily investing in order to strengthen their war capabilities and surveillance systems, Consequently, the advanced military radar system is heavily procured by the governments for better surveillance and detection of their borders and inaccessible regions. Apart from ground surveillance, military radar systems are also capable of inspecting bodies bodies and airspace. In addition, military radar systems are used for military activities such as warning against hidden explosives and mines, ground mapping and detection of stealth aircraft, incoming projectiles, and vehicles.



The report titled Military Radar Market- Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Landscape, 2022-2030 offers strategic insights into the global military equipment market with a focus on the market size and estimates for the duration 2020 to 2030. The said research study covers in-depth analysis of market segments based on types and cross-sectional study across different geographies. The study covers the comparative analysis of each sub-segment for the years 2022-2030. The report also provides a prolific view on market dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Market Segmentation

Type

Ground-based

Naval-based

Airborne

Space-based

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Military Radar market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Military Radar market?

Which is the largest regional market for Military Radar market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Military Radar market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Military Radar market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Executive Summary



3. Military Radar Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics



4. Military Radar Market: By Type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



5. North America Military Radar Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



6. UK and European Union Military Radar Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



7. Asia Pacific Military Radar Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



8. Latin America Military Radar Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



9. Middle East and Africa Military Radar Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



10. Company Profile



Companies Mentioned

Lockheed Martin Corporation

BAE Systems

General Dynamics Corporation

Airbus Group

Raytheon Company

Thales Group

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Saab Group

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Finmeccanica SPA

