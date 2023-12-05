Military personnel living in ‘deficient’ housing with black mould and broken boilers

A third of military personnel live in the most 'deficient' housing available - CHRIS JACKSON/THE IMAGE BANK UNRELEASED

A third of military personnel live in the lowest quality of defence accommodation available, figures reveal.

More than 25,000 members of the armed forces are being put up in homes which have been deemed the most “deficient” by official inspectors.

Of that number 1,378 are living in houses that are in such poor condition that they cannot be charged rent under Government rules.

Black mould

Labour warned that soldiers were being “forced to live in homes with broken boilers, black mould, leaky roofs and endless waits for repairs”.

Military accommodation is graded according to its condition, with one being the highest quality and four representing the worst housing.

Inspectors award “deficiency points” for problems including stained walls, ingrained dirt and loss of heating for a period of seven days or more.

A home must score at least 15 points to be classed as grade four, and those which register more than 26 are deemed so bad rent cannot be charged.

According to official Ministry of Defence figures, there are 25,460 personnel living in such accommodation out of a total armed forces headcount of 79,470.

Luke Pollard said ministers must do right by personnel and sort out defence housing - JAMIE LORRIMAN/JAMIE LORRIMAN

It comes after the boss of VIVO Defence Services, one of three main companies contracted to maintain defence housing, acknowledged the scale of the problem.

Jerry Moloney, VIVO’s managing director, told the Commons defence committee that military accommodation was “in a far worse state than we ever anticipated”.

Labour has launched a “Homes Fit for Heroes” campaign and pledged to create an armed forces commissioner to oversee the quality of housing.

Luke Pollard, the shadow armed forces minister, said: “The Conservatives are failing in their duty to our service personnel, who are forced to live in homes with broken boilers, black mould, leaky roofs and endless waits for repairs.

“The standard of service accommodation has been consistently low and getting worse under this government, but despite the rhetoric nothing’s changed.

“Ministers must do right by personnel and sort out the dire state of defence housing.”

