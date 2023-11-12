Military members, civilians gather at Base Borden for Remembrance Day

It’s not difficult to pick out Chief Warrant Officer Jeremy Buckingham from the crowd that’s gathered at Legacy Park at Canadian Forces Base Borden for this year’s Remembrance Day ceremony.

Tall, fit and turned out in a crisp, wrinkle-free, light blue uniform, Buckingham’s chest is adorned with medals that demand attention — eight of them, in fact.

“Afghanistan, Iraq, Israel, Kuwait, Bosnia and Herzegovina, twice, the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee and my Canadian Forces decoration.”

He rhymes off the honours as he waits in the morning chill.

In a short while, he’ll take his place in the ceremony.

“Remembrance Day, for me, is all about respecting the past and remembering and honouring the hard work and the sacrifices our members and our veterans have made,” Buckingham said, “and the families that supported them. Amazing people.”

First observed in 1919, Remembrance Day was originally called Armistice Day to commemorate the armistice agreement that ended the First World War on Monday, Nov. 11, 1918, at 11 a.m. — the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

At exactly 11 a.m., a single shot was fired, shattering the silent air above Legacy Park.

The crowd — hundreds of military and civilian folks alike — paused for a moment of silence that seemed to last forever, the weight of the moment heavy in the air.

It would be just one of a number of emotional triggers Saturday morning.

As The Last Post was played, virtually all of those in attendance instinctively bowed their heads — a universal acknowledgement of respect.

The reading of In Flanders Fields had a similar effect, but with a few more tears wiped away.

By the time Base Commander Col. Jonathan Michaud and Chief Petty Officer 1st Class Sean Wilcox laid their wreath, the full weight of the day’s significance had come to rest — Michaud’s salute an offering of respect to the past, present and future of the military.

As the last of the wreaths were laid and final respects were paid, the air seemed a little less heavy — a little less solemn.

Wayne Doyle, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, BarrieToday.com