RCMP say missing Nova Scotia man believed swept to sea by post-tropical storm Fiona

·1 min read

LOWER PROSPECT, N.S. — Police in Nova Scotia say a man missing since Friday is believed to have been swept out to sea during post-tropical storm Fiona.

Halifax district RCMP said today 81-year-old Larry Smith of Lower Prospect, N.S., was last seen Friday evening.

A search led by the RCMP began in the coastal community southwest of Halifax after he was reported missing Saturday, involving a provincial government helicopter, the military's Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and Halifax Search and Rescue.

Police say search efforts have ended based on the belief the missing man entered the water.

On Sunday, RCMP in western Newfoundland confirmed that a 73-year-old woman in Port aux Basques, N.L., died after a storm surge from Fiona flooded her home and swept her out to sea.

The cause of death in another possible Fiona-related fatality in P.E.I. has yet to be determined, but the province's acting director of public safety said Sunday preliminary findings pointed toward "generator use.''

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2022.

The Canadian Press

