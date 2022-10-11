Military Electronic Chart Display and Information System Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

ReportLinker

The military electronic chart display and information system market size has the potential to grow by USD 32. 08 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the market by type (submarines, frigates, corvettes, destroyers, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Also, the report analyzes the market's competitive landscape. It offers information on several market vendors, including ADVETO AB, Danelec Marine AS, Elbit Systems Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., QinetiQ Ltd., Saab AB, Thales Group, and WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Corp.





Market Competitive Analysis





The military ECDIS market is concentrated. ADVETO AB, Danelec Marine AS, and Elbit Systems Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the proliferation of sophisticated naval weapons and technology will offer immense growth opportunities, ECDIS solution complexity will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.





To help clients improve their market position, this military electronic chart display and information system market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders. It offers information on the competencies and capacities of these companies. The report also covers details on the market's competitive landscape and provides information on the products offered by various companies. Moreover, this military electronic chart display and information system market analysis report also provides information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This will help companies create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.





This report provides information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of several leading companies, including:





ADVETO AB

Danelec Marine AS

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

QinetiQ Ltd.

Saab AB

Thales Group

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Corp.

APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rise of illegal maritime activities and naval threats will significantly drive military electronic chart display and information system market growth in this region over the forecast period.





33% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for military electronic chart display and information system in APAC.





Modern military submarines use an inertial guidance system to navigate while submerged. To combat the unavoidable drift error that builds over time, submarines are increasingly relying on ECDIS that helps obtain an accurate position. With the addition of features such as increased sensor data acquisition, data-processing algorithm, key information layer management (customization of displayed map layers), and powerful, high-performance 2D/3D display engine and information layer management, the global military ECDIS market is expected to foresee significant growth in the submarine segment during the forecast period. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the military electronic chart display and information system market size.





Military Electronic Chart Display and Information System Market: Key Drivers and Trends





Due to increased tension among neighboring countries worldwide and the procurement of new-age weapons, countries across the globe are making significant investments in combat systems. The proliferation of sophisticated naval weapons and technology to counter threats has been positively affecting the global military electronic chart display and information system market during recent years. Additionally, the sales of advanced warships, submarines, and naval combat systems have boosted the procurement of electronic chart display and information systems.





Many countries across the globe, are manufacturing combat ships, maritime patrol aircraft, and deploying mines to boost their naval platforms. New auxiliary vessels are supporting these increased operations. An increase in the number of these assets will simultaneously boost the development of naval combat systems, which is a driver for the military electronic chart display and information system market.







Military Electronic Chart Display and Information System Market: Key Highlights of the Report for 2020-2024





CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will drive military electronic chart display and information system market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the military ECDIS market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the military electronic chart display and information system industry across APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of military electronic chart display and information system market vendors



