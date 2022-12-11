Military will cover less than 10pc of striking ambulance and 999 workers

Ambulances - Andy Rain/Shutterstock

Fewer than a tenth of striking ambulance and 999 workers will be covered by soldiers and the military, it has emerged.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) is expected to deploy 600 soldiers and other military personnel to drive ambulances, with a further 150 providing support and logistics during the strikes by more than 10,000 staff on Dec 21 and 28.

Government sources said the 750 military were being brought in to “plug the gaps” in an attempt to ensure the NHS can respond to category one and two emergency and urgent incidents where “life and limb” are at risk. They are due to have five days of training before the first strike.

NHS trust chiefs are due to hold talks this week with representatives from the three striking unions – the GMB, Unison and Unite – who have said they will help provide “life and limb” cover to ensure ambulances respond to emergency call-outs.

A government source said: “The military won’t fully plug the gap. There will be more than 600 drivers on strike but it will, we hope, help the ambulance service cover category one and two cases.

“From the DHSC’s view, we are keen to see the unions commit to covering category one and two, but those discussions are ongoing. It’s a discussion between unions and trusts ahead of strike action where all agree which services are going to be maintained and how many people need to do that.”

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN), which is due to strike for the first time in its history on Dec 15 and 20 has pledged to exempt chemotherapy, dialysis, critical care units such as intensive care and high dependency, neonatal and paediatric intensive care.

Other services that are not exempted may be reduced to a Christmas Day or night duty staffing level. While both strikes are designed to safeguard emergency 999 services, thousands of scheduled elective operations are set to be delayed.

The public are being urged to continue to call 999 for emergency care during the strike and 111 for non-emergency incidents.

Ministers have admitted there may be severe disruption and Stephen Barclay, the Health Secretary, warned over the weekend that there would be “significant” risks to patients.

The public could be asked to “think carefully” about the service they need and where best to get it in an attempt to reduce demand.

On Sunday, James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, rejected an offer by the RCN to pause its strike if ministers agreed to talks on pay.

He told Times Radio “it would be completely wrong” for a government minister to get involved with nurses’ pay negotiations and “would completely undermine the leadership of the NHS”.

Pat Cullen, the RCN general secretary, told BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme: “The Health Secretary can choose negotiation over picket lines.

My door is open, I am offering conciliation and we can start that from tomorrow morning. I won’t dig in if he doesn’t dig in.”