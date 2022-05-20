Military college cadets who died 'far too soon' granted posthumous degrees

·3 min read
The Royal Military College of Canada in Kingston, Ont., held a sombre convocation ceremony Thursday, roughly one month after four cadets died when their vehicle crashed into the waters off of Point Frederick. (Buntola Nou/CBC - image credit)
The Royal Military College of Canada in Kingston, Ont., held a sombre convocation ceremony Thursday, roughly one month after four cadets died when their vehicle crashed into the waters off of Point Frederick. (Buntola Nou/CBC - image credit)

There was a sombre mood at this year's Royal Military College of Canada convocation, as the school bestowed posthumous degrees on four cadets who died tragically last month.

Jack Hogarth, Andrei Honciu, Broden Murphy and Andrés Salek died when their vehicle crashed into the water off Point Frederick in Kingston, Ont., at 2 a.m. on April 29.

The four cadets would have sat next to their classmates at Thursday's convocation, but with unanimous support of the college's senate they were given their degrees and will graduate posthumously.

Speakers at the ceremony walked a balance between celebrating the accomplishments of the graduating class, while acknowledging the deep hurt felt by students and faculty alike.

"It is with mixed emotions that we conduct today's convocation ceremony," said Harry James Kowal, the college's principal.

"We are here to celebrate the successes of all of our graduates, but we're also very cognizant and deeply affected by the recent and tragic loss."

Department of National Defence
Department of National Defence

'I don't really want to graduate without them'

"We miss you all. And we will never forget your good nature, your sense of duty, humour and dedication as RMC cadets," said Commodore Josée Kurtz, head of the Royal Military College of Canada, as she addressed the students directly.

Some family members of the cadets were in attendance, accepting the degrees in their stead.

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service is supporting an investigation into the deaths by Ontario's Chief Coroner. Foul play has been ruled out, according to an update from the Office of the Canadian Forces Provost Marshal in early May.

Investigators have asked anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Rachelle Elsiufi/CBC
Rachelle Elsiufi/CBC

For some who attended Thursday's ceremony, the loss was intensely personal.

Chris Favrin met the cadets when they were all first-year students, and they formed a tight-knit group. Favrin said what he likes about the college is it fosters strong bonds in just a short time.

"Even though we'd only spent like a year together, it felt like we had spent ages together," he said.

Favrin said their memory keeps him going, and he's not really alone because they'll always be with him. Still, mourning his best friends is difficult as he soldiers on.

"I don't really want to graduate without them. Right? It's not fair," Favrin said. "But things happen."

National Defence Minister Anita Anand, who serves as the college's chancellor, also said a few words about the cadets, describing the ceremony as a bittersweet day.

"My thoughts have been consistently with their families, with their loved ones, with you the classmates, the faculty, and the institution as a whole," she said during the ceremony. "I have been truly touched to see how this community has come together in the weeks following."

"[They were] taken from us far too soon … we will remember their dedication to serving Canada."

Buntola Nou/CBC
Buntola Nou/CBC

The four cadets were also honoured Thursday evening, during what's known as a Sunset Ceremony, an event driven by the class of 2022.

The ceremony is a long-standing tradition at the college, with its origins rooted in the experiences of soldiers in 16th-century Europe.

The evening's event was meant to help the community collectively, including family and friends, grieve and celebrate the cadets' lives, ending with fireworks at sundown.  Close friends also gave speeches.

"Unfortunately, there was no time to say goodbye to our friends," said Officer Cadet  Amy Byun at the ceremony. "But we will remember them through the joy they have brought into our lives."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • CF Montréal looks to keep unbeaten streak rolling against Nashville

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal is playing some of the best soccer in the club’s history, winning three straight games as part of a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. After a convincing 2-0 win on the road against Charlotte FC, the club is also at the top of the competitive Eastern Conference. “We try and not look at the standing at this point in the season,” said midfielder Victor Wanyama. “The big thing is that we stay focused on our tasks. Hopefully we can continue and get these good resul

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: Second-round schedule, where to watch

    The second round of the NHL playoffs begins on May 17. Here's where you can catch all the action.

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a

  • George Springer's triple lifts Blue Jays to 3-0 win over Mariners

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have built their lineup around power hitting. But sometimes a softly hit blooper works too. George Springer had a bases-clearing triple and the Toronto Blue Jays held on for a 3-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. Springer's game-winning hit in the second inning had an exit velocity of just 71.5 m.p.h., a virtual marshmallow, but it dropped under the glove of Mariners right-fielder Steven Souza Jr. as he dove for the catch, allowing Springer to reach third

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • Over first quarter of season, Jays' strong pitching has made up for middling offence

    TORONTO — Several one-run victories by the Toronto Blue Jays in April have helped offset a May slide that has left the team hovering near the .500 mark as the 40-game post arrives this weekend. Strong pitching helped Canada's lone big-league team to a 15-8 start, but a middling offence has seen the club sputter during a current 5-10 stretch. A weekend visit by the last-place Cincinnati Reds could be just what the 20-18 Blue Jays need to get back into contender form. Here are five things of note

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Lightning strike first against Panthers, win 4-1 in Game 1

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy remained red-hot with 34 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning topped the Florida Panthers 4-1 in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Tuesday night. Nikita Kucherov and Corey Perry each had a goal and an assist, and Ross Colton also scored for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, who went ahead 1-0 against their in-state rivals for the second consecutive season.

  • Rugby player Elton Jantjies arrested after airplane incident

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa rugby player Elton Jantjies was charged Monday with malicious damage to property and contravening aviation laws after allegedly breaking a TV screen and swearing at fellow passengers and crew members on a flight home from a vacation in Turkey, prosecutors said. The World Cup winner was arrested Sunday when his flight landed at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. He was released on bail the same day and appeared in court on Monday. His case

  • Whose development raises Raptors ceiling the most?

    It's possible the Toronto Raptors have a quiet offseason as they bank on internal development to help them reach a new level next season. Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discuss which players could help Toronto win a playoff round most by developing new skills. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on YouTube.&nbsp;

  • Battle of Alberta hockey allegiances split in Red Deer

    The old Crown and Anchor bar in Red Deer, Alta., was famous for its line drawn down the middle when hosting hockey fans during the fierce Battle of Alberta playoff games of the late-1980s. Calgary Flames fans sat on one side. Edmonton Oilers fans were relegated to the other. NHL allegiances are split in the city of just over 100,000 people that sits within a kilometre of the exact halfway point of the 300-kilometre drive along Hwy. 2 between Calgary and Edmonton. The Flames host the Oilers in Ga