Military begins COVID-19 work at Edmonton hospital as Alberta battles fourth wave

Canadian military nurses have started their work at an Edmonton hospital to help alleviate pressure on a critical care unit overburdened with COVID-19 patients.

The Canadian Armed Forces says eight critical care nursing officers — from Ontario and Nova Scotia — have been sent to the Royal Alexandra Hospital.

Alberta requested assistance from the military last month as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and intensive care admissions spiked.

The military support is to be in place until the end of October.

Alberta has the most active cases in the country, with nearly 19,000 infections.

The province reported 1,263 new cases and 26 new deaths, with 247 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.

New measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Alberta came into effect Wednesday, including a reduction in the outdoor gathering limit to 20 people from 200 and the resumption of public reporting of schools with at least two known infections.

Additionally, Albertans 75 and older and First Nations, Inuit and Métis people aged 65 and older can now book a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2021.

The Canadian Press