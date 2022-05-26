Military Bases Named After Confederate Leaders May Soon Honor Women and People of Color Instead

Dr. Mary Edwards Walker (1832-1919), Only Woman to Receive Medal of Honor, Head and Shoulders Portrait Wearing Top Hat and Coat, Bain News Service, 1911. (Photo by: History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

A Congressional committee created to manage the removal of Confederate names from military properties has announced new names for nearly a dozen bases.

On Tuesday, The Naming Commission revealed its suggestions for renaming nine military installations in its efforts to remove the names of Confederate leaders who fought against the Union during the Civil War.

The Naming Commission's suggestions, which include people of color and women, are as follows:

— North Carolina's Fort Bragg would be named Fort Liberty in tribute to the "American value" of liberty

— Texas' Fort Hood would be renamed Fort Cavazos in honor of Gen. Richard E. Cavazos

— Georgia's Fort Gordon would be renamed Fort Eisenhower in tribute to former President and Army Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower

— Virginia's Fort A.P. Hill would be renamed Fort Walker in remembrance of Dr. Mary Edwards Walker

— Georgia's Fort Benning to be renamed Fort Moore to honor Lt. Gen. Hal Moore and Julia Moore

— Virginia's Fort Pickett would be renamed Fort Barfoot, acknowledging Tech. Sgt. Van T. Barfoot

— Alabama's Fort Rucker would be renamed Fort Novosel, in remembrance of CW4 Michael J. Novosel Sr.

— Louisiana's Fort Polk would be renamed Fort Johnson, in recognition of Sgt. William Henry Johnson

— Virginia's Fort Lee to Fort Gregg-Adams, commemorating Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg and Lt. Col. Charity Adams, two Black service members

Representative Adam Smith of Washington said the new names "honor and celebrate the strength and diversity of the service members" and honor "military families and the values that serve as a cornerstone of our democracy."

"This list is but a first step in addressing Confederate symbolism in the U.S. military, a process that is more than symbolic," Smith said in a statement.

He added: "This process has created a new opportunity to foster a more inclusive environment for our service members by remembering and acknowledging our country's history while honoring the valor and sacrifice of our service members and their families. I look forward to seeing the Commission's final report."

According to CNN, the committee's final recommendations are to be submitted to Congress by Oct. 1.