What military aid are the UK and other countries sending to Ukraine?

Sophie Wingate, PA
·5 min read

Since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine in February, the UK and western allies have been providing military aid to help Ukrainian forces resist Moscow’s advances.

After starting cautiously with helmets and flak jackets and then limiting supplies to defensive weapons, western countries have massively stepped up their response.

Some 40 nations are now joining in delivering missiles, tanks and heavy artillery to help Ukraine’s efforts in countering Russia’s intensified offensive in the eastern Donbas region.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Wednesday said western powers must “double down” on support for the government in Kyiv, providing the heavy weaponry it needs “to push Russia out of the whole of Ukraine”.

Here is a look at what military aid the UK and other countries are sending.

– What lethal aid has UK sent so far?

Britain is one of the largest suppliers in Europe of arms to Ukraine, having already sent more than 5,000 anti-tank missiles, 1,360 anti-structure munitions, five air-defence systems with more than 100 missiles, and 4.5 tonnes of plastic explosives, according to the Ministry of Defence.

Ukrainian forces have also been using Starstreak high-velocity and low-velocity anti-air missiles supplied by the UK for more than three week, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told MPs on Monday.

– What other military support has the UK provided to Ukraine?

Mr Wallace said the UK has already given some £200 million in military aid to Kyiv.

The UK has also sent non-lethal equipment to Ukraine, including more than 90,000 ration packs, over 10 pallets of medical equipment, more than 3,000 pieces of body armour, nearly 77,000 helmets and 3,000 pairs of boots, as well as communications equipment.

Britain is training Ukrainian troops in Poland, as well as teaching a small number of Ukrainian soldiers on home soil how to use armoured vehicles.

The UK, alongside Polish, US and international partners, has also set up an international donor coordination centre in Stuttgart to coordinate the delivery of military assistance.

Starstreak
Ukrainian forces have been using Starstreak high-velocity surface-to-air missiles supplied by the UK (Ministry of Defence handout/PA)

– Will the UK send more weapons?

Earlier this month, the Prime Minister announced a further £100 million worth of high-grade military equipment for Ukraine, including more Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles, another 800 anti-tank missiles and high-tech precision munitions that loiter over the battlefield until directed to their target.

Boris Johnson also promised 120 armoured vehicles, including Mastiff six-wheel-drive patrol vehicles, and new anti-ship missile systems.

Mr Wallace confirmed earlier this week that a “small number” of Stormer armoured vehicles, which carry Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles and are designed to provide a roving threat to Russian planes and helicopters, will be shipped to Ukraine.

Armed Forces Minister James Heappey told the Commons this week that Britain would providing the Ukrainians with longer-range ground-based Brimstone missiles “in the next few weeks”.

Mr Wallace confirmed Britain is also examining an anti-ship missile solution, telling Sky News on Thursday that “we will source and supply, if we can, anti-ship missiles” to help Ukraine counter Russian vessels in the Black Sea.

Mr Johnson has also offered to send Challenger 2 tanks to neighbouring Poland so that Warsaw can donate its own to Ukraine.

Mastiff armoured vehicle
The Prime Minister has promised to send Ukraine the Mastiff, which can be used as a reconnaissance or patrol vehicle (Ministry of Defence handout/PA)

– What defence assistance have other countries provided?

The United States has been Ukraine’s top contributor, providing more than three billion US dollars of military aid since Russia invaded.

That includes the latest military package of 800 million US dollars announced by President Joe Biden last week, which includes howitzers, armoured vehicles and recently-developed Phoenix Ghost tactical drones.

The White House has also supplied or promised helicopters, Stinger anti-aircraft systems, Javelin missile launchers capable of piercing the most sophisticated armour, thousands of rifles with ammunition and a range of other equipment.

The US and Turkey have both given Ukraine drones armed with missiles, while Canada has sent howitzers and ammunition and has promised eight armoured vehicles.

Germany, which has rewritten its longstanding defence policy that ruled out exporting weapons into war zones, this week announced its first delivery of heavy weaponry to Ukraine.

After weeks of mounting pressure, Berlin promised to send Gepardtanks anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine.

Newly-reelected French President Emmanuel Macron has given a green light for the delivery of lorry-mounted Caesar cannons and Milan anti-tank missiles, in addition to millions of euros of military equipment already donated by Paris.

The European Union has signed off on a 500 million euro package to fund weapons for Ukraine, marking the first time in the bloc’s history it will help provide arms for a warzone.

The Czech Republic has sent T-72 tanks and fighting vehicles and Slovakia has provided its S-300 anti-aircraft defence system.

Poland has sent equipment including drones and Javelin anti-tank missiles and has also pledged T-72 tanks.

Norway has shipped Mistral anti-air missiles and anti-tank weapons to Ukraine.

Belgium, Estonia, Greece, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Slovenia are also among the many countries sending military equipment.

