Militants attack air force base in central Pakistan -military

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Six militants attacked an air force training base in the central Pakistani area of Mianwali on Saturday morning, the country's military said.

Three militants were killed before they entered the base and the other three had been cornered, the military said in a statement, adding that three grounded aircraft and a fuel tanker had been damaged thus far in the attack.

The military said an operation is under way to clear the area.

(Reporting by Gibran Peshimam; Editing by William Mallard)