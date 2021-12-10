Miley just shaded Kim and Pete's relationship *so* hard

Photo credit: Getty Images

Not to panic anyone, but we might be witnessing the start of the most dramatic celebrity love triangle, like ever. PSA for Kim Kardashian: it looks like Miley Cyrus is coming for your man...

Appearing on The Tonight Show alongside Kim's new boyfriend Pete Davidson, the 29-year-old singer joked that it "should have been me" – referencing the pair's many dates and PDAs.

Doing her own rendition of Yvonne Fair's It Should Have Been Me, Miley serenaded Pete with the lyrics. "I said, it should have been me — ohhhhh, it should been me," she sang. "Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me?"

She continued: "It should have been me in that Lamborghini leaving that nice restaurant." The date in question, which saw the new couple enjoy a private dinner in Santa Monica, raised a lot of eyebrows after Pete was spotted with a very obvious hickey on his neck. It's safe to say that Pete looked pretty uncomfortable during the episode, blushing and covering his eyes as Miley belted out the track in front of him.

🎤 #FallonTonight Tunes 🎤@MileyCyrus serenades Pete Davidson with a cover of Yvonne Fair’s “It Should Have Been Me” pic.twitter.com/Pl1Y2vhD3T — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) December 10, 2021

Adding more fuel to the love triangle rumour fire, on the same night the duo revealed they once got matching tattoos – much to the surprise of Kete fans (that's Kim and Pete relationship stans, ICYMI). Yep, turns out the pair decided to get the matching ink after working on a sketch about rapping babies for a 2017 episode of Saturday Night Live.

But, it seems the tattoos weren't meant to be, with Pete admitting he later burnt his off (sounds painful). "I burned mine off and you still have yours!" Pete said to Miley, who revealed she had no idea he no longer had his until watching a commercial and realising it was missing. "I was like, 'wait a minute, that’s where [our] We Babies was…'" she said, "I still have mine on my ankle."

We wonder if Miley will be booking in for some laser tattoo removal anytime soon...

