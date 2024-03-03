Miley Cyrus Wears See-Through Plunge Minidress Covered in Crystals

On Saturday night, Miley Cyrus sent her thanks to fans in a video after winning her first-ever BRIT Award. Though she was not at the ceremony, Cyrus went all out with her outfit, wearing an incredibly hot backless nude minidress with a plunging neckline. The outfit was covered in crystals across her bust and shoulders, and she glittered as she turned around to show off the full look.

“I wanted to say thank you so much for voting ‘Flowers’ as the International Song Of The Year,” she said in her acceptance speech. “And a special thank you for giving me somewhere to wear this dress...It’s incredible to win but the real award is having this song loved all around the world...I know this video’s a little short but I just wanted it to match my dress. Thank you!”



When Cyrus turned around, a chain of white stones could be seen connecting the sides of her dress across her lower back. On her feet were a pair of high-heeled sandals, also covered in rhinestones. She had her hair down and swept across one shoulder, and wore small gold hoop earrings.

On Friday, the singer released the new song she's been teasing, produced with Pharrell Williams, titled “Doctor (Work It Out).”

She had been sharing shots of herself with a fluffy blue coat and bouffant hair that ended up being in the music video.

In the song she sings, “I could be your doctor/Well, I could be your doctor/And I could be your nurse/I think I see the problem/It's only gon' get worse/The medicine she gave you, well, that will never work/I need to rock you baby before your body bursts/Let me work it out.”



Williams and Cyrus have collaborated before on her 2014 song “Come Get It Bae.”

