Miley Cyrus Pays Homage To Wrecking Ball Video During VMAs Performance

Miley Cyrus treated fans to a bit of a throwback with her performance at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, paying homage to one of her most iconic music video moments.

During the show, Miley performed a stripped-back rendition of her latest single Midnight Sky, shrouded in red and blue light.

Towards the end of the performance, Miley was seen climbing a white staircase, with a giant disco ball at the top.

The singer then tore off the lower half of her dress and mounted the disco ball, recreating the infamous scene from her Wrecking Ball music video.

The VMAs was, of course, where Miley made headlines back in 2013, putting on a provocative performance of her song We Can’t Stop featuring giant teddy bears, a cameo appearance from Robin Thicke and one infamous foam finger.

Shortly after that year’s ceremony, Miley debuted her controversial Wrecking Ball music video.

Directed by Terry Richardson, the clip saw Miley riding a wrecking ball while naked, as well as licking a sledgehammer.

The year after its release, Wrecking Ball was awarded Video Of The Year at the VMAs.

Midnight Sky was released earlier this month, with the lyrics appearing to reference Miley’s split from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, and subsequent relationships with Kaitlynn Carter and Cody Simpson.

Lady Gaga was the big winner at this year’s VMAs, while The Weeknd was awarded the coveted Video Of The Year prize.

Both stars performed during the show, with Gaga also sharing the stage with Ariana Grande, giving their chart-topping duet Rain On Me its first live outing, while both artists wore face coverings.

Watch Miley’s performance of Midnight Sky below:

