Miley Cyrus Brings Back Her Wrecking Ball For 2020 VMAs, Rides Giant Disco Ball

No, it’s not 2013: Miley Cyrus actually came into the 2020 VMAs like a wrecking ball.

The singer performed her latest single, “Midnight Sky,” for the very first time at Sunday’s awards show. The exuberant and colorful performance incorporated a massive disco ball that was reminiscent of her 2013 music video for “Wrecking Ball.”

Few can forget Cyrus in a white tank top and underwear, swinging from a wrecking ball in the video and singing: “I came in like a wrecking ball / I never hit so hard in love / All I wanted was to break your walls / All you ever did was wreck me.”

That video celebrated its seventh anniversary this week, which Cyrus acknowledged on social media by saying it simultaneously “feels like a lifetime ago... but somehow only yesterday.”

7 years of Wrecking Ball. My concept of time is completely askew. Feels like a lifetime ago... but somehow only yesterday. Thank you for all the support you gave me then and of course the love you’re continuing to show my art today. Forever grateful & inspired. pic.twitter.com/LKRubLOKdZ — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 25, 2020

Cyrus has performed at the VMAs several times, and even hosted in 2015.

Related...

Miley Cyrus Says She Lied To Liam Hemsworth For Nearly 10 Years About Losing Her Virginity

The VMAs Went Virtual, But The Stars Dressed Up Anyway: See All The Looks

VMAs Open With Tribute To Chadwick Boseman: 'His Impact Lives Forever'

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.