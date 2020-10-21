Miley Cyrus recalls UFO encounter: 'It could have been the weed'

Miley Cyrus has claimed she was once chased by a UFO, and was left feeling shaken.
The 27-year-old singer admitted she had been using marijuana at the time, but was convinced she was being followed by an alien space ship, and even made eye-contact with the extra-terrestrial.
Cyrus told Interview magazine: “I had an experience, actually. I was driving through San Bernardino with my friend, and I got chased down by some sort of UFO. I’m pretty sure about what I saw, but I’d also bought weed wax from a guy in a van in front of a taco shop, so it could have been the weed wax.
“But the best way to describe it is a flying snowplough. It had this big plough in the front of it and was glowing yellow. I did see it flying, and my friend saw it, too. There were a couple of other cars on the road and they also stopped to look, so I think what I saw was real.”
Cyrus admitted she did feel disturbed by the encounter, but not threatened.
She said: “I was shaken for, like, five days. It f***ed me up. I couldn’t really look at the sky the same. I thought they might come back.”
The Midnight Sky singer added: “I didn’t feel threatened at all, actually, but I did see a being sitting in the front of the flying object. It looked at me and we made eye contact, and I think that’s what really shook me, looking into the eyes of something that I couldn’t quite wrap my head around.”
Cyrus’s father, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, has also claimed to have seen UFOs.
O. K. . ..my first U F O sighting.Looks like 5 or 6 disk like shapes hovering. Special moment 4 DAD http://t.co/aG23vJKL— Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) October 23, 2011
In 2011 he posted a picture on Twitter of lights on the horizon, captioned: “O. K. . ..my first U F O sighting. Looks like 5 or 6 disk like shapes hovering. Special moment 4 DAD. [sic]”