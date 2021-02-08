Miley Cyrus Took A Cue From Harry Styles For Her Super Bowl Look
On Sunday, Miley Cyrus joined Billy Idol for TikTok’s Tailgate Super Bowl pregame live stream, where the duo performed hits including Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” and Idol’s “White Wedding.” For the occasion, Cyrus debuted a number of eye-catching looks, including a hot pink-and-black cheerleading uniform and a matching jersey, which she wore with football-esque pants. But, while her onstage looks were fitting for the sports occasion, it’s the one she wore before the show — to rehearse for the performance — that really caught our eye. Why? Because Harry Styles wore nearly the exact same outfit a few months ago.
While rehearsing, Cyrus offered a more subtle take on the football theme, wearing a Kermit green football jersey with denim cutoffs. The sporty ensemble was from Gucci’s Ouverture collection, which premiered at the part-film festival, part-new collection showcase, Guccifest, in November. The collection was released in the form of a seven-part miniseries, starring celebrities like Florence Welch, Billie Eilish, and Styles. The “Golden” singer appeared in a pink jersey and cutoffs during episode three of the miniseries.
While Cyrus’ jersey was green and Styles’ baby pink, both featured the year 1921 on it — when Gucci was founded — as well as the number 28 — the brand’s creative director Alessandro Michele’s lucky number. The only difference between the two looks were their choices of footwear, with Styles taking a preppier approach in crew socks and a pair of loafers, and Cyrus appearing in more stage-worthy knee-high, buckle-detail boots.
Cyrus wasn’t the only performer from Super Bowl Sunday who showed up in fashion form. The show started with a performance by H.E.R., who sang “America The Beautiful” in a custom denim-and-leather look by Stinson Haus, an atelier by costume and fashion designer Brea Stinson. According to the “Damage” singer’s stylist, Wouri Vice, the look was meant to send a message of peace, equality, and love, with the back of her jacket having the latter two words embroidered on it.
#SBLV rehearsal: @jsullivanmusic rocks a sweatsuit similar to the one Whitney Houston wore when she performed the national anthem at ‘91 Super Bowl. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/KsdU94Dfyw
— Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) February 7, 2021
Jazmine Sullivan also performed at the game, singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” alongside country music star Eric Church. For the duet, Sullivan chose a crystal-covered white suit from New York-based label Area. With the suit, she donned a crystal headpiece, one of the brand’s signature accessories. Like Cyrus, her look for rehearsal may have been even better than the one worn for the main event: The “Lost One” singer paid tribute to the late Whitney Houston, according to Harper’s Bazaar, wearing a white tracksuit not unlike the one Houston wore when she herself rehearsed for the Super Bowl back in 1991. (Like this year, the 1991 Super Bowl took place in Tampa Bay, Florida.)
And, of course, there was Amanda Gorman, the first-ever Super Bowl poet, who chose a light blue coat with crystal detailing from Moschino’s spring ‘21 collection for her powerful performance. Atop her head was her now-signature headband — this time made of pearls. In 2021 alone, the National Youth Poet Laureate has worn a red, padded headband from Prada at the Inauguration; a yellow, crystal-covered headband for her virtual appearance on The Ellen Show; and a gold, crown-like headband for her recent Time cover.
With looks this good, the real Super Bowl winner, in our eyes, was the fashion featured. Oh, and the memes of The Weeknd’s halftime show.
Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?
Let's Talk About That Oatly Super Bowl Commercial
The Weeknd's Super Bowl Show Was Secretly Sexy