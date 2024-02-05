Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift Both Win Big at 2024 Grammys — 15 Years After Their 'Fifteen' Performance

The 2009 sit-down performance featured the two each performing different verses of the song as Swift played her guitar

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift performs at the 51st Annual GRAMMY Awards

Taylor Swift has a new lucky number!

The 2024 Grammys marked the 15th anniversary of her debut Grammy performance! Back in 2009, Swift performed her song "Fifteen" at the 51st GRAMMY Awards accompanied by Miley Cyrus.

The sit-down performance featured the two each performing different verses of the song as Swift played her guitar. The song is from Swift's album Fearless, which helped her earn four Grammys in 2010 at the 52nd Grammy Awards.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift arrives to the 51st Annual GRAMMY Awards

That year, she earned the Grammys for best female country vocal performance and best country song for "White Horse," and best country album along with album of the year for Fearless. While accepting the coveted album of the year award Swift said it was a moment she would never forget.

"My dad and my little brother are losing their minds in the living room right now. This is the story all of us, when we are 80 years old, and we are telling the same stories over and over again to our grandkids, and they're so annoyed with us — this is the story we're gonna be telling over and over again, in 2010, that we got to win album of the year at the Grammys," she said in her acceptance speech.

During Sunday's ceremony, Swift won her 13th Grammy. Along with the big win, Swift announced that she will be releasing her next album on April 19, titled The Tortured Poets Department. The new album is something Swift said is a "thank you to the fans."

John Shearer/Getty Taylor Swift at the 66th GRAMMY Awards

"I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way. But I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans. So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out on April 19," she said. Sunday was also a big night for Cyrus.

Apart from performing, Cyrus earned her first Grammy. The win was in the best pop solo performance category for "Flowers."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena

"So there was a little boy that all he wanted for his birthday was a butterfly. And so his parents gave him a butterfly net and he was so excited. He just went outside, out in the sun, and started swinging and swinging. But with no luck," Cyrus shared in her acceptance speech.

"He sat down on the ground he finally let go and he surrendered and he was okay that he wasn't gonna capture this beautiful butterfly. And right when he did is when the butterfly came and landed right on the tip of his nose. This song 'Flowers' is my butterfly. Thank you," Cyrus added.

