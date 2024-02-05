Miley Cyrus Shuts Down 2024 Grammys Red Carpet in Nearly Naked Mesh Dress, Metal Panties and Huge Hair!

Cyrus received six nominations this year, including album of the year for 'Endless Summer Vacation'

Frazer Harrison/Getty Miley Cyrus at 2024 Grammys

Miley Cyrus dares to bare!

The "Flowers" singer, 31, rocked the red carpet at the 2024 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night, wearing a barely there gold metal mesh dress with safety pin accents with matching metal panties and Christian Louboutin for Maison Margiela gold heels. The custom Maison Margiela naked dress strategically covered Cyrus in all the right places but allowed her many tattoos to peek out.

The singer and actress teased her hair into a voluminous curled style that was swept back from her face. Hairstylist Bob Recine used Nexxus products to achieve the look. "This last year l featured Miley’s wet look for hair. For the Grammys, we decided we wanted something dry and bigger, more fuller hair, but sexy and tousled and touchable,” he said in a press release of the look.

For glam, Cyrus rocked bronze tones to match the metallic hues of her dress.

Getty Images Miley Cyrus at 2024 Grammys

Capping off a year of career highs in 2023, Cyrus received six Grammy nominations, including album of the year for Endless Summer Vacation and three nods for "Flowers" — best pop solo performance, record of the year and song of the year. The catchy empowerment anthem spent eight weeks atop the Billboard Top 100 last January, and made Spotify history by reaching a billion streams on the platform faster than any other song.

When the nominations were announced back in November, Cyrus posted a message on X (formerly Twitter), thanking her fans for their continued support of her music and noting the dominance of women artists among the nominees.

"Congratulations to all of this year's Grammy nominees. Watching women rule the music industry makes me proud," she wrote. "It’s fun to be nominated & exciting to win but having my music LOVED around the world is the real trophy."

"To my Smilers — I celebrate YOU today. Your joy is my bliss," she added. My team + all of my collaborators are irreplaceable & priceless pieces of this puzzle. I love you all. Thank you for making my Endless Summer Vacation so sweet."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Miley Cyrus

Last month, Cyrus marked the one-year anniversary of the release of "Flowers" by sharing a pair of black-and-white photos of herself, fittingly holding a rose.

"One year ago today 'Flowers' started making people happy & that makes me happy. Love you. Thank you. XO MC," she captioned the Instagram post, which garnered more than 2 million likes.

In an interview with British Vogue last June, Cyrus revealed that the hit song almost sounded a lot different.

"I wrote it in a really different way,” she told the magazine. “The chorus was originally, ‘I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand, but I can’t love me better than you can.’”

“It used to be more, like, 1950s. The saddest song. Like, ‘Sure, I can be my own lover, but you’re so much better,’” she continued. “The song is a little fake it till you make it. Which I’m a big fan of.”



The "Wrecking Ball" singer also addressed the fan speculation that "Flowers" features several references to her relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

Dismissing the rumors, she told British Vogue, “I never need to be a master at the craft of tricking an audience. It will set itself on fire all by itself.”

See PEOPLE's full coverage of the 66th annual Grammy Awards as they're broadcasting live on CBS from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

