Miley Cyrus Shares Topless Video To Tease 'New Year New Miley'

Miley Cyrus is back in the most Miley Cyrus way possible: sharing a topless video to celebrate her new era.

Fans of the singer will know she's been on a bit of a social media hiatus since September, going quiet on her Instagram grid and generally staying out of the limelight. But after mother Trish Cyrus shared a photo of her new hairstyle, Miley made her own valiant return, this time to tease her new era.

The 30-year-old shared a video of a billboard along with the caption, 'NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY.' The billboard shows a photo of someone, presumably the singer, in red buckle pants, and with a tattooed hand on her leg. The video then cuts to a topless photo of Miley, showing off her belly button piercing.

Fans were understandably obsessed with the idea of her return. As one commenting, 'WE READY MS MILEY.' Another put, 'SHE IS COMING 👀', 'screaming crying throwing up' and '🔥'.

Others added, '…….they ain’t ready!🥵🥵' and 'You are too much'.

Cyrus recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to reveal she was ringing in 2023 with a NBC New Year's Eve special, alongside Dolly Parton. 'As we get closer to the show, I want to start revealing who else we have, she said, talking of the people performing



'But the line-up is very me. It is curated in a way that makes no sense, but makes total sense.'

Any chance of a new song to ring in NYE, then?

