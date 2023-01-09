Miley Cyrus shares naked video from the shower to promote 'Flowers'

The Editors
·1 min read
miley cyrus shares naked video from the shower for 'flowers'
Miley Cyrus shares naked shower music videoGotham - Getty Images

Miley Cyrus just shared a spicy naked shower video to promote her new single, 'Flowers', which is out on Friday.

In case you didn't know, Miley is back, baby. On the 20th December 2022, the 30-year-old singer teased her new era, in the shape of another album, with a video of a billboard along with the caption, "NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY."

The billboard shows a photo of the singer in red buckle pants, and with a tattooed hand on her leg. The video then cuts to a topless photo of Miley, showing off her belly button piercing.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

Three weeks later, Miley teased the single 'Flowers' from the new album, Endless Summer Vacation, this time with a naked shower video. Fire emojis alert. In the video, the topless singer is seen facing the shower head, washing her hair and singing.

The caption reads, "FLOWERS / SYDNEY FRI JAN 13 @ 11AM / LONDON FRI JAN 13 @ 12AM / NYC THURS JAN 12 @ 7PM / LA THURS JAN 12 @ 4PM"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

The comments were quickly full of fans in awe. "I don’t think we’re ready for this serve 🔥" one person wrote, while another put, "SHE IS BACK!" someone else said, "you are art 🛐" and "😍😍😍😍😍"

Someone else said, "Speechless" and "Goddess", alongside, "SO EXCITED 🔥."

Someone pass the fire extinguisher because we are not ready.

