Miley Cyrus Shares Festive Snaps with Mom Tish and Longtime BFF Lesley (of 'See You Again' Fame!)

She’s just being Miley!

Miley Cyrus got into the Christmas spirit a few days early with a festive set of Instagram photos featuring her posing in front of a tree with mom Tish Cyrus-Purcell and longtime pal Lesley (Patterson) Edmonds.

The “Flowers” singer, 31, shared the shots on Friday with a cheeky caption that referenced the famous lyrics of her 2009 hit “Party in the U.S.A.”: “It’s definitely a Nashville party 🎄”

In one photo, Cyrus held up a fist as she posed in front of a decorated tree wearing a reindeer headband and a long-sleeved top featuring a sleigh and reindeer. In a second shot, she goofed off with mom Tish.

In the third shot, the star shared a hug with Edmonds, who famously got a shoutout in Cyrus’s 2007 hit “See You Again” with the lyrics, “My best friend Lesley said, ‘Oh she’s just being Miley.’”

The singer and Edmonds have maintained a tight bond over the years, and in 2017, Edmonds made attended Cyrus’s album release party for Younger Now.

“My best friend Lesley said "Oh she's just being Miley" !!! sooooo glad my bestie since I was a littttttle BB made it to my release party!” Cyrus captioned a series of photos of the pair to X (formerly Twitter) in September 2017.

My best friend Lesley said "Oh she's just being Miley" !!! ❤️ sooooo glad my bestie since I was a littttttle BB made it to my release party! pic.twitter.com/iAVZBFW4tq — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) September 30, 2017

This holiday season comes just over a month after Cyrus celebrated her 31st birthday on Thanksgiving, a milestone she marked with a performance for her loved ones at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

And as she explained in an Instagram post, her "birthday gift to MYSELF this year was VERY on brand."

"I performed for MYSELF and sang my favorite songs including my own," Cyrus captioned a compilation of clips and images from the night. "First 'live' performance of 'Flowers' was to an audience full of my friends and family."

"Taking this song back to the seed… she sprouted sensationally," she added. "Grateful for the growth in us both. 🌹💋❤️ With Love, Miley."

She also celebrated with a sweet tribute post from Tish, 56, who married Prison Break star Dominic Purcell in August.

"It’s so hard to believe your [sic] '31' @mileycyrus not sure how time keeps flying by so quickly," wrote the proud mom. "What I do know is I thank God everyday for sending you to be my 'little girl'... I could not love you more and than I do."

"And the way you love me is beyond words," Tish continued. "My mini me, my ride or die ... hope this year is your best yet!!!!"

"So happy to be on this life’s journey with you! Happy Birthday 'little' your Momma loves you! ❤️ #31 #happybirthday," she concluded.



