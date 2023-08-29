Miley Cyrus Says She and Ex Liam Hemsworth's Malibu Home That Burned Down 'Had So Much Magic to It'

The pop star opened up about writing her first album 'Meet Miley Cyrus' in the same house when producer Matthew Wilder was its owner

Miley Cyrus is looking back on her earliest memories in the Malibu house she shared with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

In a TikTok shared on Tuesday as part of a series celebrating her new song "Used to Be Young," the pop star opened up about writing her first album Meet Miley Cyrus with producer Matthew Wilder in the Malibu home she'd later share with Hemsworth — until it was destroyed by wildfires in 2018.

"The Meet Miley Cyrus record was really where I started writing my own songs as a solo artist, and so I was working with a producer in Malibu that lived in a house in Ramirez Canyon, which I would've never known 15 years later I would be living in that house, which would eventually burn down," said the 33-year-old singer-songwriter.

"That house had so much magic to it," Cyrus added. "It ended up really changing my life."

The "Wrecking Ball" musician lived in the Malibu house with Hemsworth, 33, until the structure was burned down by the devastating California wildfires in November 2018. The following month, a source told PEOPLE the couple planned to wed in the ocean-side home before the fires. (Ultimately, they married at Cyrus' Nashville home before separating the following year and finalizing their divorce in 2020.)

When the flames engulfed the home, Cyrus was in South Africa filming Black Mirror, and then-fiancé Hemsworth was home and rescued their many pets.

She spoke about the experience to Vanity Fair in 2019, revealing that the property was purchased years prior by Hemsworth — and that she'd recorded Meet Miley Cyrus there when it belonged to Wilder.

"I'll never be happy that all those memories and pictures and things that I've loved are gone," Cyrus said. "But to have an experience like this — I find myself feeling more connected to being human again."

Elsewhere in the TikTok posted Tuesday, she spoke about the inspiration behind releasing Meet Miley Cyrus as a two-disc album packaged with Hannah Montana 2 — the Disney Channel series' season 2 soundtrack — in 2007.

"This is the album cover for my first solo record as Miley. The smartest thing to do was to put it on a double disc, so Hannah would be on the other side because at the time I wasn't valued in the way that Hannah was," explained Cyrus.

"The magic was more in her, and so this was a way that we could help people put the two and two together that really the voice behind Hannah was always me. If you haven't seen the finale of Hannah Montana, sorry to blow it for you," she quipped.

