Miley Cyrus says she 'can't' tour any longer: 'It's so isolating'

Miley Cyrus' touring days may be a thing of the past.

The "Flowers" singer, 30, said she "can't" tour in an interview for the June cover of British Vogue. Her last global endeavor was her 2014 Bangerz tour, which included more than 70 shows across North America, Europe, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand.

Cyrus added that she "not only 'can't' tour," she doesn't want to. "Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?"

The pop star played five music festival dates last year and has otherwise performed publicly since her Bangerz tour, including a tribute concert for Taylor Hawkins last fall, as musical guest on "Saturday Night Live" in 2021, a Grammys performance with Dolly Parton in 2019 and more.

However, she did not undertake a traditional album tour in support of "Younger Now," "Plastic Hearts" or her latest, "Endless Summer Vacation."

Miley Cyrus explained why she doesn't plan to tour any time soon.

Cyrus told British Vogue she enjoys performing for her friends, but "singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love."

"There's no connection. There's no safety," she added. "It’s also not natural. It's so isolating because if you're in front of 100,000 people, then you are alone."

In general, Cyrus seems to hint at increasingly stepping out of the spotlight.

The "Midnight Sky" singer suffers from chronic pain and inflammation, which she said flares up after too much stimuli. After releasing her latest album, she attended several industry events and noticed her "adrenals had been kind of drained."

"I was in a lot of pain," Cyrus said. "I was kind of back into the pop star thing and I noticed I had this flare-up."

These days, she said, "You’re more likely to catch me and my friends literally walking through rose gardens or going to a museum. It's not about being self-serious. I’m just evolved."

