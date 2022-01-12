Miley Cyrus Is Rumoured To Be Dating Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus has had a number of widely publicised romances.

And while she's often talked about for her long-standing career, fashion choices and controversial quotes, her relationships are a hot topic.

As early as 2006, we saw her at the centre of rumoured flings and later we watched with great interest as she united and repeatedly separated from husband Liam Hemsworth, between 2018-2020.

As well as eventually marrying him, the 29-year-old 'Prisoner' singer dated Hemsworth on and off for 10 years.

Speaking on Sirius XM's Barstool Radio, the star, who's dated both men and women, said last year: 'Girls are way hotter. We know this.

'Everyone I think can agree that from ancient times d**ks makes wonderful sculptures. Other than that, I’m not as interested. I like d**ks as art pieces. And sculptural, I love the shape, I think it looks really good on a table.'

'She continued: 'Like if I’m going to be with a girl, I’m totally down to be with a boss b**ch who’s as successful, or more successful than me; that’s cool too.'

'But I felt like the women I ended up being around, the role fit easier for me, because even in my relationship with men, a lot of the times, I kind of hold a more dominant space.'

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

In August 2020, Cyrus opened up about love during an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, saying: 'I’ve been in love three times.’

'… I don’t believe in one true love because there are qualities people bring to your life that someone else won’t.

'I’ve been in love [with] one person, who is a girl, who I still think about and dream about all the time. But you just know that something doesn’t fit.'

Below you’ll find Miley Cyrus' relationships timeline, including both her brief and long-lasting romances:

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando

Cyrus is currently rumoured to be dating music band Lilly drummer Maxx Morondo.

They were photographed together at the singer's NBC special Miley's New Year's Eve Party on December 31.

A source told E!: 'They are both artistic and creative, so they bond over being musicians.'

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

Cyrus previously shared a photo of them at the Gucci Love Parade fashion show last November.

Fans have also speculated that Cyrus' new song 'You' is about Morando.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson

Cyrus was romantically linked to Australian singer Cody Simpson, who previously referred to the star as his celebrity crush in 2012.

In an interview with GQ in 2015, Simpson said of Cyrus: 'Miley is one of my best friends and she helps with some of that transitional stuff – trying to escape your childhood.

'She’s super open-minded and I’m working on becoming more like that.'

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cody Simpson (@codysimpson)

During their time together, the pair shared numerous snaps as a couple, including posts showing them wearing skincare facial masks, enjoying shopping trips and dressing up for halloween as 80s couple Billy Idol and Perri Lister.

In 2020, Simpson hilariously shut down rumours he was expecting a child with his girlfriend during an appearance on Today Australia.

He said: 'Oh yeah. I've been pregnant for years, apparently.’

The pair were said to have ended their relationship in August 2020.

At the time of their break-up, Cyrus said during an Instagram live: 'Right now, two halves can't make a whole and we're individually just working on ourselves to become the people we want to be, like everybody else at this age we're deciding what we want to do with our lives so don't think it's some drama story.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cody Simpson (@codysimpson)

'If next week, we're hanging out or getting pizza, we've been friends for 10 years and we're going to continue to be friends so just don't make it something that it is not.'

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter

Cyrus and and Kaitlynn Carter - the latter of whom recently welcomed a baby boy with boyfriend Kristopher Brock in September last year - were seen kissing on a yacht in Lake Como in August 2019.

On a separate occasion they were spotted looking loved up while out in Los Angeles.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kaitlynn Carter (@kaitlynn)

But just a month after they shared a kiss in Italy, the pair broke things off.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Cyrus' longest romance was with Australian actor and The Last Duel star Hemsworth.

The pair, who started dating in 2009, were first seen kissing in Nashville airport, but it wasn't until they made their red carpet debut as a couple at an Oscar event the following year that they confirmed they were officially together.

Following this, they had an on and off relationship and rekindled their romance more comprehensively in 2012, and that same year Hemsworth proposed to Cyrus with a cushion-cut 3.5 carat engagement ring set on an 18k gold band.

Photo credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo - Getty Images
Photo credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo - Getty Images

After the pair broke up in 2013, before getting back together in 2016, Hemsworth told GQ Australia: 'People will figure it out, they already have. They're not dumb.'

He continued: 'I guess when I feel something, then I just feel it and I go for it.

'I make my decisions about what's going to make me happy, what I think is right and what I want to do — and I don't worry too much outside of that.

'I guess when I feel something, then I just feel it and I go for it.'

They later got engaged again.

In January 2020, Cyrus actually revealed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that her engagement ring from Hemsworth wasn't her style.

'Most of my jewellery is made out of gummy bears and cotton candy.

Photo credit: VALERIE MACON - Getty Images
Photo credit: VALERIE MACON - Getty Images

'This isn't really my aesthetic but I'll wear it because you love me,' she said in a message to Hemsworth during her appearance on the show.

Seemingly honouring his then wife's indirect request, Hemsworth gifted her a different ring on her 24th birthday.

Hemsworth wrote in a since deleted Instagram post: 'Happiest birthday to my favourite little angel!' as reported by Brides.

As for Cyrus, she shared a separate post with a caption that read: 'Look at datttt Rainboooowwwwwwww rock! You always know how to make my 'grubby little kid fingers' SHINE!!!'

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth)

The former lovebirds married in a secret, intimate ceremony in Nashville, Tennesse on December 23 2018, but after just eight months, they broke up in 2019.

At the time of their break-up, Hemsworth shared a message on Instagram, in which he wrote: 'I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.'

They later divorced in 2020.

Miley Cyrus and Stella Maxwell

Cyrus and Victoria's Secret model Stella Maxwell dated for a few months.

It was when the pair were pictured kissing during the filming of Cyrus' music video in Hollywood that they made headlines.

Maxwell told V magazine in 2015 that she and Cyrus met through mutual friends on Instagram.

Speaking to ELLE UK, Cyrus previously said: 'I’m very open about it — I’m pansexual. But I’m not in a relationship. I’m 22, I’m going on dates, but I change my style every two weeks, let alone who I’m with.'

Photo credit: David M. Benett - Getty Images
Photo credit: David M. Benett - Getty Images

She also said: 'Me and Liam are still so close and we love each other.'

Miley Cyrus and Patrick Schwarzenegger

Cyrus and Patrick Schwarzenegger were romantically linked for just five months.

At the time of their relationship becoming public knowledge, they were spotted looking cosy at an American football game.

However, after rumours swirled that they were on a ‘break’, it eventually became known that they had split up.

Photo credit: Lester Cohen - Getty Images
Photo credit: Lester Cohen - Getty Images

Speculation as to why the pair separated started swirling after Schwarzenegger was seen partying with a girl during spring break while in Mexico.

After the controversy, Schwarzenegger addressed the speculation in three separate tweets.

'Omg. It's one of my best friends girlfriend' he said, before adding: 'Would NEVER do anything against my GF.'

He concluded: 'Girls have guy friends and guys have friends that are girls.'



At the time, a source also told People: 'He didn't cheat or kiss anyone but she's still not happy about the photos. It's just embarrassing for her, and him. They're trying to work this through.'

Miley Cyrus and Jared Leto

Cyrus and House of Gucci actor Jared Leto were rumoured to have had a brief romance after meeting at a party in 2014, ahead of the Grammy Awards.

Of the pair's apparent romance, a source told US Weekly: 'They like to have a good time, they love to talk about art and music – and they're both comfortable with nudity!'

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by JARED LETO (@jaredleto)

But, neither Cyrus nor Leto addressed rumours of a romance between the pair.

Miley Cyrus and Kellun Lutz

After being pictured together in Las Vegas, Cyrus and Twilight actor Kellun Lutz were rumoured to be dating, but speculation soon became a thing of the past, thanks to Lutz.

Speaking on the KIIS FM radio show, he politely shut down the rumours saying: 'These rumours are hilarious,' as reported by The Mirror.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kellan Lutz (@kellanlutz)

However, his admiration for the star was clear. 'She's a great girl. I love hanging out with [her].

'She's super talented. She's a really cool, secure woman. We run in the same circle,' he continued.

Miley Cyrus and Michael Len Williams II

Cyrus was also said to have previously dated music producer Michael Len Williams II, who worked on her 'Bangerz' album, released in 2013.

Photo credit: Paras Griffin - Getty Images
Photo credit: Paras Griffin - Getty Images

They were rumoured to have looked cosy together at the album's release party in New York that was held in October of the same year.

Miley Cyrus and Justin Gaston

Cyrus is said to have met model Justin Gaston on a show co-hosted by her country singer dad Billy Ray.

The pair are rumoured to have split up after having dated for nine months, from 2008-2009.

Photo credit: Jean Baptiste Lacroix - Getty Images
Photo credit: Jean Baptiste Lacroix - Getty Images

Cyrus later went to Georgia to film 2010 movie The Last Song after the pair's break-up.

Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas

Before Nick Jonas was married to Priyanka Chopra, the musician had a string of romances, of which included the Hannah Montana star.

Both of them were just teenagers when they dated back in 2006.

Photo credit: Jim Spellman - Getty Images
Photo credit: Jim Spellman - Getty Images

In the Jonas Brothers' documentary Chasing Happiness, Kevin Jonas recalled the moment Nick met Cyrus, revealing his 'head exploded'.

'That changed girls for Nick forever,' Kevin said.

And Jonas' hit song 'Lovebug' is said to be written about Cyrus. Similarly, Cyrus is believed to have written her song '7 Things' about Jonas.

The pair are known to have broken up in 2007.


