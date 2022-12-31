Miley Cyrus Reveals The Advice That Guides Her 2023 New Year's Resolution

Singer Miley Cyrus has shared advice from Dolly Parton’s husband Carl Thomas Dean that she said is in line with her New Year’s resolution going into 2023.

The “Angels Like You” singer, who recently celebrated her 30th birthday, revealed her resolution to “Today” host Hoda Kotb as she prepares to host NBC and Peacock’s “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” special with Parton.

“To not just listen to myself but listen to others... if we slow down and give each other time and that space... you get something that you didn’t know that you needed,” said Cyrus, who defined herself as “not a great listener sometimes.”

People reported that Cyrus named Dean, who has been married to Parton for over 50 years, as someone that has offered advice similar to her resolution.

“Dolly was telling me, her husband says, ‘You’re not hard of hearing. You’re hard of listening,’” Cyrus said.

“And I guess that would kind of be my resolution, to not just listen to myself, but listen to others.”

Cyrus, who co-hosted a New Year’s Eve special with Pete Davidson last year, told Kotb that New Year’s Eve is probably her favorite holiday as people have the same idea she exercises throughout the year.

She emphasized that the call for a new beginning, however, doesn’t need to start in the new year.

“I think a lot of us wait until midnight to go ‘Well, when I wake up tomorrow in this new year, everything will be different,’ but it won’t be different if you aren’t different,” Cyrus said.

“Sometimes it’s the ‘not doing’ that’s more important than the doing and it might be a good idea for people to make a list of what they want to stop doing more so than what you’re going to start.”

