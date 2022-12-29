Miley Cyrus Reminisces on Having 'Fun' in Her 20s, Says Her New Year's Resolution Is to 'Listen' More

Miley Cyrus is using her past — and advice from Dolly Parton's husband — to inform her approach to 2023.

The 30-year-old "Midnight Sky" superstar will appear on NBC's upcoming A Toast to 2022! special, and PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of a clip from her interview with Hoda Kotb, in which Cyrus muses on her 20s and reveals her New Year's resolution.

"I guess my resolution would really be — my instinct is very loud, but I'm not a great listener sometimes," she tells the Today host in the clip. "Dolly was telling me, her husband [Carl Thomas Dean] says, 'You're not hard of hearing. You're hard of listening.' And I guess that would kind of be my resolution, to not just listen to myself, but listen to others."

Kotb, 58, then asked Cyrus how she feels different now that she's entered her 30s.

"I always say that my truth, and the opposite of what that is is also true. Somehow I'm completely different, and then somehow I'm exactly the same," she continues before cracking a joke about her highly-publicized years as a 20-something, which featured her nude "Wrecking Ball" music video and infamous 2013 MTV VMAs performance alongside Robin Thicke. "Now, in my 30s — I mean, my 20s were so much fun. If you don't believe me, I think you can google it…"

More of Cyrus' interview with Kotb will be featured on Friday's episode of Today before A Toast to 2022! airs in full at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on NBC.

Co-hosted by Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, the special will also feature interviews with Parton, George Lopez, Kenan Thompson, Samantha Bee, Christie Brinkley, Andrea Canning, Mario Cantone, Nathan Chen, Dylan Dreyer, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Willie Geist, Lester Holt, Matt Iseman, Coco Jones, Sheinelle Jones, Echo Kellum, Carson Kressley, Preacher Lawson, Raymond Lee, Tom Llamas, Mario Lopez, Mayan Lopez, Loni Love, Howie Mandel, Josh Mankiewicz, Chris Mann, Craig Melvin, Keith Morrison, Dennis Murphy, Wendell Pierce, Colin Quinn, Amber Ruffin, Martha Stewart, Tariq (The Corn Kid), Mike Tirico, Lisa Vanderpump, Julio Vaqueiro and Johnny Weir.

The Hannah Montana alum's appearance on A Toast to 2022! will precede her own NBC special, Miley's New Year's Eve Party, co-hosted alongside Parton, 76, which will air at 10:30 p.m. ET/9:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.

This year marks the second installment of Miley's New Year's Eve Party, and the special will feature performances from Latto, LiilyFLETCHER, Rae Sremmurd and Sia as well as appearances from SNL's Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman and the comedy trio Please Don't Destroy.

