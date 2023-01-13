Miley Cyrus Releases 'Flowers' from Upcoming Album Endless Summer Vacation : WATCH

Melissa Montoya
·2 min read

Miley Cyrus is in bloom.

On Thursday evening, the singer dropped "Flowers," the first song from her highly anticipated eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation, which is expected to be out on March 10.

The album has been described as the singer's love letter to Los Angeles.

In the track, the singer, 30, sings about the bright side of the end of a relationship, which includes buying herself flowers, and her ability to "love me better than you can."

In the song's video, created by Cyrus and directed by Jacob Bixenman, Cyrus is clad in a gold dress that exposes her stomach.

The track finds Cyrus opining on self-love and courage as she strips down to black lingerie and enjoys her own company as she goes for a swim in her pool and completes a workout before enjoying a shower.

Miley Cyrus has released “Flowers” the first single from her forthcoming eighth studio album Endless Summer
Brianna Capozzi Miley Cyrus

She later dons a black suit and stilettos and begins to dance.

The end of the video finds Cyrus on a rooftop, her hands on her hips, with a spotlight on her as she takes a long look into the camera.

The themes of the song and the buzz surrounding her new music has led fans to declare 2023 as the year of Miley, according to a press release.

Cyrus announced her new album during her second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party, hosted alongside godmother Dolly Parton.

Rumors about the songstress' new music began to circulate in November after the "Wrecking Ball" songstress reunited in the studio with music producer Mike WiLL Made-it, with whom she worked on her fourth studio album Bangerz in 2013.

miley cyrus press photo
miley cyrus press photo

Marcell Rev Miley Cyrus

Cyrus has released seven studio albums over the years: 2007's Meet Miley Cyrus, 2008's Breakout, 2010's Can't Be Tamed, 2013's Bangerz, 2015's Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, 2017's Younger Now and 2020's Plastic Hearts.

The crooner has also released two EPs, 2009's Time of Our Lives and 2019's She Is Coming, and she has also crafted a live album, Attention: Miley Live, in April 2022.

