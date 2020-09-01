How Miley Cyrus reacted to Kourtney Kardashian's wrecking ball tribute

From Cosmopolitan

Over the weekend Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to pay tribute to Miley Cyrus, with a picture of herself and new best mate Addison Rae (we'll get to this later) swinging on a disco ball, and of course, Miley was quick to share her thoughts in the comments.

Before you think Kourtney has made some rogue interior design changes, the giant disco ball is actually part of Miley's Midnight Sky Truck, which is being driven around LA right now to promote her new single Midnight Sky.

The truck features a mirrored room full of smaller glittering disco balls along with another giant disco ball chained to the ceiling - a direct copy of the one Miley performed the new single on at the VMAs on Sunday. The set-up paid homage to Miley's infamous Wrecking Ball video from 2013, in which Miley sang the eponymous song while sitting on a wrecking ball swinging from the ceiling.

Kourtney and her overnight best mate Addison Rae visited the truck over the weekend and posted a series of snaps of the experience. Kourtney even tagged Miley in the picture of her swinging on the disco ball, captioning the post "#midnightsky 🌌✨🌚 ".

Of course, Miley was straight into the comments on the picture showing her appreciation for Kourtney's post, with the message, "Queeeeeeeen! Yasssss 💜 "

Lots of followers loved the Miley x Kourtney mash-up, with the comment attracting more than 6k likes in just a few hours. Meanwhile, others were still as confused as ever about Kourtney and Addison Rae's sudden blossoming friendship.

Whatever's going on there, the Wrecking Ball tribute is nothing if not iconic.



