Miley Cyrus’ plane forced to make emergency landing after being struck by lightning

Miley Cyrus has reassured fans after her plane was struck by lightning and was forced to make an emergency landing while she was travelling to Paraguay.

The Party in the USA singer, 29, uploaded footage of the “major unexpected storm” to her Instagram page.

Cyrus shared a video of lightning flashing outside her plane window, followed by an image showing damage the storm had caused to the outside of the aircraft.

She told her 163 million followers: “To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción.

“Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting. My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing.”

Cyrus told her fans this meant she was not able to fly into Paraguay, where she was due to perform at a musical festival in the capital, Asunción.

She added: “We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay. I LOVE YOU.”

The bad weather conditions caused the first day of the festival to be cancelled.

The event’s Twitter account said due to the extreme weather and risk of flooding, they had no choice but to cancel the first day.

Other artists unable to perform at the Asunciónico festival include the Foo Fighters, Machine Gun Kelly and Doja Cat.