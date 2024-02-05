Miley Cyrus Paired Her Gold Netted Dress With Matching Metal Panties at the 2024 Grammys

She's up for six awards tonight.

Whatever you were doing last summer and wherever you were doing it, Miley Cyrus's "Flowers" was probably the soundtrack to just about every moment. Tonight, the superstar singer is here to get her flowers, figuratively, at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Cyrus and her latest album, Endless Summer Vacation, earned six nominations this year: Album of the Year; Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Thousand Miles," her duet with Brandi Carlile; Song of the Year for "Flowers"; Record of the Year; Best Pop Vocal Album; and Best Pop Solo Performance. Though she hasn't won any Grammy Awards just yet, her album BANGERZ was up for multiple awards in 2015.

And while we all wait to see which trophies she ends up taking home, she made her grand entrance at Los Angeles's Crypto.com Arena wearing a shipwreck-chic gold metal custom dress by Maison Margiela that was inspired by a John Galliano Fall-Winter 1996 look. Rather than a gown, Miley opted for a micro-mini silhouette that featured mesh netting, an intricately beaded neckline, and sculptural safety-pin detailing at the bust.

Underneath, she wore a matching pair of metal panties and accessorized with a pair of controversial gold velvet Tabi heels. As for glam, Miley wore her hair in big country-star curls that would make godmother Dolly Parton proud, and finished things off with a nude lip and bronze eyeshadow.



The last time Cyrus attended the show was back in 2019, when she walked the red carpet with her parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus. She took the stage that night, performing "In My Blood" with Shawn Mendes. Ahead of the duet, Cyrus teased the performance on Instagram, where eagle-eyed fans spotted Mendes's guitar in the background of one of her shots. It wasn't their only performance that week. Prior to the Grammys, they teamed up at the MusiCares Dolly Parton tribute show.

“I actually sent him a DM and said, ‘I don’t know what you’re trying to do next,’ because I’ve actually been in his position in his career, too, before, where you’re someone who I think is trying to fit into pop music and you want to be played on pop music, but you don’t want to be conformist and you want to do your own thing,” Cyrus told Variety after the performance. “I love the way that he always kind of plays alternative pop, because it’s something that I love to do.”

