Miley Cyrus Opens Up About Her Favorite Hit Single: 'By Now You Should Know I Can't Be Tamed'

Miley Cyrus is reflecting on her old music, asserting that much of what she wrote early on still relates to her feelings today.

The singer appeared on The Tonight Show: At Home Edition Friday, during which she spoke to host Jimmy Fallon about her previous albums and shared which songs are her favorite.

While answering several fan questions, the 27-year-old star shared that she’s been thinking about some of her old songs lately as she hasn’t released new songs.

“I was on my way to Australia to do a show for bushfire relief and I don’t have new music out so I really dug into the archives,” she told Fallon.

“I started singing like ‘7 Things’ and ‘See You Again’ and ‘Who Owns My Heart’ and ‘Can’t Be Tamed’ and then I realized that the idea that I’ve changed is really far off,” Cyrus explained.

While singing the lyrics to her early songs, the artist realized she hadn’t “changed at all” and instead “was totally warning people” of her shift in upcoming music.

“My first song ‘Can’t Be Tamed’ is like ‘I wanna fly, I wanna drive, I wanna go,’ and you know that I still really relate to songs like that,” she said. “I want to be a part of something that I don’t know and if you try to hold me back I’m bound to explode, by now you should know that I can’t be tamed.”

Cyrus noted that her lyrics were “telling y’all that something was about to happen, that I wasn’t Hannah Montana.”

“I really loved that record that I made, ‘Can’t Be Tamed,'” she said of her 2012 hit. “That’s one of my favorite songs.”

The singer has spent a lot of time reflecting while at home self-isolating, sharing her thoughts with her fans on her Instagram Live show, Bright Minded.

“I want to connect with people,” Cyrus told Fallon of why she wanted to start the show. “Kind of like your show, I’ll talk to pretty much anyone. I love to get to know someone.”

On Friday, Cyrus discussed the topic of mental health with Selena Gomez, who revealed she was recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

The two former Disney Channel stars also discussed how they’ve been keeping anxiety at bay during the current crisis and the importance of staying connected.