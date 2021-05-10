Miley Cyrus’ Mullet Ponytail Might Just Start A Summer Trend

Miley Cyrus was spotted in New York City over the weekend rocking a hairstyle that would no doubt get Cyndi Lauper’s ’80s seal of approval. The artist was photographed looking every bit the rock star as she exited the Bowery Hotel in Manhattan wearing stacked necklaces, oversized sunglasses, and a tuxedo blazer with her hair pulled up into a mullet-esque ponytail. The sides were neatly slicked back, while her short top layers were styled upwards in a tousled, rock n’ roll vibe.

The singer sported the same hairstyle when she appeared as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Performing her single “Plastic Hearts,” Cyrus also brought out TikTok-famous Australian artist The Kid LAROI to sing his song “Without You,” which reached new viral heights in April when Cyrus did a duet of the track on TikTok.

NEW YORK – MAY 8: Miley Cyrus is seen leaving her hotel on May 8, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by RCF/MEGA/GC Images)

On social media, we usually see Cyrus with a shorter blonde mullet, which makes us think that she added some hair extensions to work her hair into this bouncy ponytail. The retro aesthetic, a kind of hybrid of a mullet and a shag cut sometimes called a “shullet,” seems to be happening right now. The look has gained momentum over the last year as many people leaned into the ’70s style during lockdown, Cyrus included.

As for the edgy ponytail, we fully expect to see this tousled take on the look everywhere as the weather starts to warm up and everyone who has been rocking the mullet or choppy shag cuts wants to beat the heat.

