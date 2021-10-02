Miley Cyrus and Megan Thee Stallion Twerk Onstage at ACL Music Festival: 'Dreams DO Come True!'

Miley Cyrus twerking on Megan Thee Stallion during day one of Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 1, 2021 in Austin, Texas.

Joshua Mellin

Sun's out, tongues out!

Miley Cyrus flaunted her twerking skills when she surprised Megan Thee Stallion during the rapper's set at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin, Texas, on Friday.

The "Wrecking Ball" singer, 28, shared a video of the moment she crashed the performance on Instagram. Cyrus ran onstage before she and Stallion, 26, briefly showed off their dance moves for the screaming crowd. The music superstars then shared a sweet embrace.

"Dreams DO come true!" Cyrus gushed in the caption. "Me & @theestallion doing hot girl shit!"

Stallion replied in the comments, "Love youuuu😭😭😭😭."

Miley Cyrus performs in concert during day one of Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 1, 2021 in Austin, Texas.

Joshua Mellin

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Stars in Her First Campaign with Boyfriend Pardi Fontaine for New Coach Collab

The two artists helped kick off the first weekend of the ACL festival, with Cyrus later returning to the stage for her headlining set.

In July, the Hannah Montana alum opened up about performing again following the halt in live music due to the pandemic.

"It kind of feels like my first time and I've f------ done everything a lot of f------ times. It really feels like the first," she told the crowd at the grand opening of Ayu Nights in Las Vegas. "You know when you meet somebody and you're like, 'I've never actually loved before because this s--- feels so f------ different.' That's how I feel about being here with you guys."

RELATED VIDEO: Megan Thee Stallion Is First Rapper to Land Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover: 'It Feels Amazing'

Cyrus continued, "All of us, we've been so divided in so many ways, and to be together all over again just feels so f------ right. And just starting to get back with a live f------ audience, you cannot get bigger or better than Las Vegas. So I'm beyond f------ thrilled to be here with all of you."