Miley Cyrus opens up about sexuality and marriage to Liam Hemsworth in candid interview

Singer Miley Cyrus attends the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

Miley Cyrus has opened up about ending her marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth and spoke about her sexuality in a recent podcast appearance.

Cyrus and Australian-born Hemsworth were in a relationship for over a decade before a high-profile split last year.

Now the former Hannah Montana star has spoken about the “traumatising” time she suffered after splitting with Hemsworth.

The 27-year-old, who recently split from singer Cody Simpson, spoke openly during an appearance on the popular podcast Call Her Daddy.

Cyrus said: “It’s like a death when you lose a love that deep - it feels like a death. Sometimes that even feels easier.

“The person’s still walking on the earth and choosing every day, because it’s a choice.

“Death isn’t even a choice and this is a choice.”

She added: “At first when I got out of my long-time relationship and it didn’t work, that was really traumatising.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus at Saint Laurent mens spring summer 20 show on June 06, 2019 in Malibu, California.

“Now I’m in a place where I just look at it and love it and respect it.”

Cyrus came out as pansexual in 2015, meaning she is attracted to people regardless of their gender, admitted she finds girls more attractive.

She said: “I think women are much more attractive. Girls are way hotter.

“I was attracted to girls way before I was ever attracted to guys.

“When I was, like, 11 years old I used to think that Minnie Mouse was super hot, which is so good I ended up on Disney because my chances with Minnie went up.”

However, she went on to describe her time with Hemsworth as “an amazing time in my life”.

Speaking about her time as a Disney star, she added: “And the relationship I had with myself as Hannah Montana and all that - that was a great time in my life.

“I loved working with my dad every day. At the time I didn’t know how lucky I was.”

The Call Her Daddy episode featuring Cyrus is available online now.