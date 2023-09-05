Miley Cyrus looks back on flirting with Ariana Grande: 'She was a little scared'

Miley Cyrus is reflecting on the time she tried to shoot her shot with Ariana Grande.

As part of her ongoing TikTok series pegged to the release of her single "Used to be Young," Cyrus revisited her attempt to charm the Wicked actress during the pair's duet of Crowded House's "Don't Dream It's Over" in 2015.

"This is as serious as it can be, me gettin' Ariana Grande in onesies performing in the backyard," Cyrus said, showing off the video on her iPad. "I was flirting with her and she was a little scared. We were having fun!"

The Grammy award winner went on to describe Grande as "a real friend," adding, "There's never been a time where I've asked her to do something that was important to me that she didn't come through, and same thing for me with her."

In the original video, Cyrus and Grande can be seen sitting on an inflatable couch surrounded by oversized flowers, mushrooms, and pastel stuffed animals. However, it was Grande's animal onesie that caught Cyrus' attention.

"Are you a mouse or a bear?" she asks Grande during a musical interlude. When Grande hesitates, Cyrus continues, "Whatever you are, it's probably the cutest mouse bear I've ever seen."

"I'm a unicorn, if you can't tell," Cyrus added. To which Grande bashfully replied, "You're the cutest unicorn in the world."

The pair's back-and-forth led Grande to miss her cue, which took the "Thank U, Next" singer by complete surprise. Cyrus, however, took complete responsibility for the mishap, shouting, "Sorry! I was flirting! Sorry!"

Cyrus, who came out as pansexual in 2015, previously joked in an earlier TikTok that fans should've speculated on her sexuality a lot sooner while reflecting on a 2009 photo of her, Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, and her Hannah Montana costar Emily Osment walking down the street together. While all of her pals were dressed in formal attire, Cyrus could be seen looking extra comfy in sweatpants and a casual top.

Story continues

She teased, "If you guys didn't know I was bisexual from this damn picture, I don't know what's wrong with you."

