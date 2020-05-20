Miley Cyrus Let Her Mum Cut Her Hair Even Shorter Into A Shaggy Pixie Crop Mullet

Photo credit: Presley Ann

Although Coronavirus might not be the social equaliser that politicians are keen to describe it as, one thing it has unified is our hair. Because whether you're an A-list celebrity or simply a regular muggle like us, the fact is that hairdressers remain closed. Which means DIY hair dyeing and fringe trimming is on the rise. Even the fabulous and famous are having to get creative with a pair of scissors and a box dye during lockdown.

Whether it's Taylor Swift treating herself to home-made pink and blue highlights, Kylie Jenner using her quarantine time to slowly transition her hair back to bleached blonde or Bella Hadid chopping in a fresh new noughties fringe, the A-list are seriously getting into the DIY 'dos.

The latest celeb to join the home haircut crew? Miley Cyrus.

Cyrus' go-to hairstylist outside of lockdown, Sally Hershberger, took to Instagram to reveal Miley's new quarantine hair cut. The look? A super short, shaggy pixie crop mullet. Yes, really.

A little bit punk, a dash 'I cut my Barbie's hair', and a lot Tiger King, the singer's new 'do came courtesy of her mum Tish Cyrus, with Hershberger captioning her Instagram: 'I trained Tish well!;)✂️@tishcyrus @mileycyrus #virtualhaircut lol'.

Despite the controversial business in the front, party in the back hairstyle, the 27-year-old's fans have gone wild for her new choppy mullet with comments praising the look such as 'ICONIC!!! PUNK ROCK QUEEN' and 'Fun, Fresh & Now,,luv it'.

Photo credit: Instagram

Cyrus posted some clues about the inspiration behind her punky new mullet on her own Instagram account with throwback inspo pictures of music icons Blondie and Joan Jett making the moodboard.

Although arguably choppier than her usual look (if you will get your mum to cut your hair Miley...), the 'Mother's Daughter' singer has been slowly trimming her way to a mullet for a while now.

Photo credit: Instagram

In fact, back in January, Cyrus kicked off the new decade with an era-defining new haircut, captioning an Instagram post of her shoulder length cut, 'New hair. New year. NEW MUSIC.'

Could Miley's pixie crop cut be a hint about new music to come? Or is she just bored in lockdown like the rest of us and her fringe was getting in her eyes? Either way, we're feeling her androgynous new 'do.









