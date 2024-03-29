Miley Cyrus Just Shared the Most Heartwarming Message to Beyoncé

Icons supporting icons.

While the entire world is deep into Beyoncé's latest release, COWBOY CARTER, one of her new collaborators, Miley Cyrus, is gushing over the opportunity she had to join Queen B on the album. In an Instagram Post, Cyrus offered up a heartwarming message to fans, letting everyone know just how lucky she felt to be working with someone she admired.

The love runs deep: way back in 2007, during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Cyrus said that her mother, Tish Cyrus, was “in love with Beyoncé." Miley, who was only 14 at the time, added that Beyoncé was her mom's “favorite person in the world.”

“My mom brings me every article. Look, she’s so humble, but she’s so amazing. She brings me all those positive people,” Miley said.

"II Most Wanted is out now on the new @Beyonce album #CowboyCarter," she wrote alongside the Cowboy Carter album art. "I’ve loved Beyonce since long before I had the opportunity to meet & work with her."

"My admiration runs so much deeper now that I’ve created alongside of her. Thank you Beyonce. You’re everything & more. Love you," she added. "To everyone who spent time making this song so special thank you from the bottom of my heart. Sincerely, Miley."

The song features Cyrus and Beyoncé singing over an interpolation of the 1975 Fleetwood Mac hit, "Landslide." The album also sees Beyoncé experimenting with a mix of her standby R&B and country music. Before the release of COWBOY CARTER, the star clarified: "This ain’t a country album. This is a ‘Beyoncé’ album."

Pitchfork noted a distinction between "II Most Wanted" and past Beyoncé collaborations, pointing out that the new song is more in line with a traditional duet than other times she's enlisted the help of other artists, calling it a "classic country duet."



"When she has collaborated with other vocalists over the past few years, she’s tended to draft them in for a verse or some ad-libs and little more. In the style of a classic country duet, Cyrus trades verses with Beyoncé before harmonizing with her on the chorus," Pitchfork wrote in its review of COWBOY CARTER. "As two of contemporary pop’s most powerful voices, they could have easily tried to out-diva each other — but the resulting track is tastefully restrained."

Other artists featured on the new Beyoncé album include Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton (Miley's godmother), and Black country artist Linda Martell. She also features country icons Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, and Reyna Roberts on a cover of the Beatles's "Blackbird."



