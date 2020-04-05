Miley Cyrus Just Gave Cody Simpson A Buzzcut In Quarantine

Thanks to the inevitable boredom that comes with social distancing, many of us are fighting the urge to cut a fringe or try a new hair colour while self-isolating at home. Some, on the other hand, are using it as an excuse to break out the scissors and clippers — including celebrities. For example, Dua Lipa and Rosalía both chopped themselves a fringe, Pink took updating her pixie cut into her own hands, and now Cody Simpson is getting in on the trend.

The Australian singer shared a time-lapse of Miley Cyrus shaving his shaggy ‘do into a buzzcut on Instagram yesterday. Of course, considering the couple gets inked together on the regular, it’s not exactly the most drastic change, but it appears that it was more than just a boredom quarantine cut.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Simpson, who also surfs, is an ocean advocate for the UN Development Programme, a global initiative that helps countries fight poverty and inequality, so it makes sense that he captioned his video with, “Buzzin. Clean cuts for clean oceans I say!” to raise awareness to ocean health. Then, as a response to a comment from 4 Ocean — a “purpose-driven business, founded to help end the ocean plastic crisis,” according to the company — he tagged the photo with #cleancutsforcleanoceans.



Whether Simpson planned his buzzcut specifically to bring attention to his ocean advocacy work or it was just a coincidence is unclear, but we do know that Cyrus was on hand to help before a second person stepped in to finish the job.





Fans took to Simpson’s comment section to chime in on his new look and to praise Cyrus for her skills. “I can’t believe Miley has become a TV host and a hairdresser during the quarantine. We stan a talented queen,” one fan wrote. “Great style and stylist!” said another. While many professionals will advise against a DIY haircut, at least these two can say it was done indoors, in the name of slowing the spread of COVID-19 and ocean awareness.



Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?