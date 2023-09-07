Miley Cyrus got her grandmother to bake weed brownies with Snoop Dogg

The incident took place during a skit that the three of them filmed for the 2015 VMAs, which Cyrus hosted.

Cyrus shared the anecdote in a TikTok series inspired by her new song, "Used to Be Young."

In a clip from a new TikTok series inspired by her latest single, "Used to Be Young," Cyrus shared a funny anecdote about a skit that aired during the 2015 VMAs.

"This is when I was hosting the VMAs, and this was one of the scenes I had written because I knew I really wanted a couple of things in the show," Cyrus said in the clip.

Her wish list for the show included psychedelic rock band The Flaming Lips, drag queens, her grandma, and her pig, she said.

"So Snoop Dogg was the perfect kind of like connection," Cyrus said, referring to her decision to cast the rapper in her VMA skit.

In the sketch, Cyrus appeared to get high on the weed brownies that her grandma made with Snoop. Her staged hallucination involved the rapper turning into Cyrus' talking pet pig.

"It's my grandma doing what grandmas do — baking cookies — but what she doesn't know is that they were actual edibles," the singer said in the TikTok clip. "RIP, she'll never know."

Cyrus' grandmother died in August 2020.

In the TikTok clip, Cyrus' mom, Tish, then interjects to explain what it was like to drive Cyrus' grandmother to set that day.

"Oh, except on the ride there, because I'm bringing Mom to the set and they give her her apron. 'Why does this say — my name's not Mary Jane!'" Tish said, referring to Cyrus' grandmother's reaction. "I was like, 'I don't know, Mom.'"

In other episodes of the TikTok series, Cyrus opened up about her relationship with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, how she filmed a music video the day after her home burned down, and what really happened behind the scenes of her controversial Vanity Fair cover.

