Miley Cyrus Got Choked Up Singing 'Wrecking Ball' During Her Super Bowl Pregame Performance
During the NFL TikTok Tailgate on Sunday, Miley Cyrus pulled out all the stops out for her pregame performance. First, she graced our screens in some iconic fashion choices — a pink and black leather cheerleading uniform before changing to a sequin football jersey and white cropped pants. Then, of course, she gave a stellar performance, and she even blessed us with a now-viral and intense performance prep (which included a treadmill). But even the most rigorous performance rehearsals can't prepare you for emotions sometimes.
When Cyrus sang her famous song "Wrecking Ball," she got choked up during the song's third verse. At one point, while she was struggling to get the lyrics out, she said "it never gets easier."
After the lyrics, "Don't you ever think, I just walked away, I will always want you," the singer's voice cracked and she had to pause, missing part of the chorus. She composed herself and finished the song before telling the audience, "I wear a lot of glitter and I wear a lot of armor, but I also wear my heart on my sleeve, and it gets broken a lot."
The 2013 hit song is rumored to be out her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, when they called off their engagement in 2013. Hemsworth and Cyrus had a 10-year on-and-off relationship before calling it quits for good in August 2019, after less than a year of marriage. She recently said on The Howard Stern Show that she still had feelings of love for her ex. "And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will."