Miley Cyrus Fans Point Out All The Rumoured Liam Hemsworth Shade In 'Flowers'

Miley Cyrus fans are losing it over all the potential shady moments in her new song 'Flowers', which they think are directed at her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

Earlier this month, the singer revealed she was back and better than ever, which a new era of Miley Cyrus coming in 2023. The 30-year-old kicked off the campaign with lead single, 'Flowers', which was released on Friday [January 13].

It didn't take long for the internet to read deeply into everything from the lyrics to the music video - and even the release date, linking things back to Miley's decade long on-off relationship with actor Liam Hemsworth. The pair announced their split in August 2019, after eight months of marriage.

All the rumoured Liam Hemsworth references in Miley Cyrus song 'Flowers'

It was released on his birthday

While many of the Liam references in 'Flowers' are pure fan speculation, this one does ring true. 'Flowers', the lead single from Miley's new era, was released on January 13, 2023, aka Liam's 33rd birthday. Maybe it was a coincidence...?

The lyrics respond to Bruno Mars' 'When I Was Your Man', which some reports claim Liam once dedicated to Miley

While we can't find a confirmed report, many outlets claim Liam once dedicated Bruno Mars' song 'When I Was Your Man' to Miley, which is relevant because her lyrics in 'Flowers' seem to respond directly to that song's lyrics.

Miley Cyrus responding to Bruno Mars in her recent single ‘Flowers’ HER MIND pic.twitter.com/WP2YR0iVSc — o (@BumpDrunk) January 13, 2023

In 'When I Was Your Man', Bruno sings:

'I should have bought you flowers, And held your hand / Should have gave you all my hours, When I had the chance / Take you to every party 'cause all you wanted to do was dance / Now my baby's dancing, But she's dancing with another man.'

In Miley's 'Flowers', she sings:

'I can buy myself flowers, Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours, Say things you don't understand / I can take myself dancing, And I can hold my own hand / Yeah, I can love me better than you can.'

Fans have unearthed a video of Miley dancing to 'Uptown Funk' by Bruno on her wedding day, so maybe she had his best hits playlist on...?

Miley is wearing an oversized suit, similar to one Liam once wore

Another link Miley's fans are making to her ex-husband is the suit she wears. It's, of course, not exactly the same (the lapels and buttons look different), but her outfit in 'Flowers' is somewhat similar to what Liam wore on the Avengers: Endgame premiere red carpet in 2019, aka the same red carpet when a video clip went viral of him telling her 'Could you behave for once?' when she pretended to lick him.

I just realized she is wearing Liam‘s suit from the avengers premiere where he told her to behave.. MILEY IS INSANE pic.twitter.com/bc2g3iQmg8 — 🖤 (@loveIysadness) January 14, 2023

The lyrics may reference when their house burned down

In late 2018, just before they got married, Liam and Miley's home in Malibu was ravaged by California wildfires. Fans think Miley references this in 'Flowers', with the lyrics:

'We were good, we were gold. Kind of dream that can't be sold. We were right 'til we weren't. Built a home and watched it burn.'

In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2020, following their divorce, Miley says the fire was a contributing factor in why the pair got married, explaining that it 'did what I couldn’t do myself... It removed me from what no longer was serving its purpose. And then as you drown, you reach for that lifesaver and you want to save yourself. I think that’s really what, ultimately, getting married was for me. One last attempt to save myself'.

Miley does a similar dance move to one Liam distanced himself from

Another unearthed clip from the red carpet shows Liam saying 'We're not doing this. Not on the carpet' in response to Miley beginning to dance up against him, leaving her looking a little embarrassed in front of the camera. Some fans think this is similar to one particular dance move she does in 'Flowers', when singing 'I can love me better.'

WAIT A MINUTE pic.twitter.com/YA76DVsz7T — out of context hannah montana (@OCHannahMontana) January 4, 2023

It's worth pointing out neither Miley or Liam have responded to speculation about her 'Flowers' single, so fans could just be reaching.

