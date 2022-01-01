Miley Cyrus fans hail singer’s ‘seamless’ jokes after wardrobe malfunction during New Year’s Eve performance

Miley Cyrus has joked about experiencing a public wardrobe malfunction during a New Year’s Eve party.

The singer appeared on NBC’s special end-of-year telecast, which was co-hosted by Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

Cyrus performed her 2009 hit “Party in the USA” during the broadcast, but was seen at one point clutching her silver top and turning her back to camera.

Covering her torso with her hands, Cyrus then walked offscreen while the band continued playing.

Some time later, she reappeared wearing a red coat.

“Everyone’s definitely looking at me now,” she joked, to viewers, while continuing to sing.

“I’m still in the most clothes that I’ve ever worn on stage.”

Viewers shared on social media how impressed they were with Cyrus’s handling of the slip-up, with one person describing her response as “seamless”.

Miley Cyrus began 2022 with a wardrobe malfunction. #MileysNewYearsEveParty pic.twitter.com/D3BF4JNA0X — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) January 1, 2022

“Man, if we all handle our setbacks as coolly as Miley handled that wardrobe malfunction, it might actually be a decent year,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Girl didn’t miss a beat or skip a t** and STILL delivered,” wrote another.

Clips from the NBC New Year’s Eve special can be streamed now on YouTube.